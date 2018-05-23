Royal Wedding: Why You Didn’t See Prince George and Princess Charlotte During Ceremony

Prince George and Princess Charlotte served important roles during the royal wedding, though they appeared to be absent during one part of the ceremony.

Ten page boys and bridesmaids escorted Meghan Markle down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel during her royal wedding to Prince Harry, but eagle-eyed royal wedding watchers were quick to point out that upon exiting the chapel, only eight little ones were in tow, with the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly nowhere in sight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the duo were among the children in the wedding party who helped walk Markle down the aisle, and were with the eight other children as they were escorted to a separate room during the ceremony, the Prince and Princess were further back during the procession out of the church. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, behind the main procession, according to the Daily Mail.

The royal children joined a handful of other kids as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19.

The bridesmaids, who were dressed in Givenchy haute couture by Clare Waight Keller, included Markle’s goddaughters, 6-year-old Remi Litt and 7-year-old Rylan Litt, and Prince Harry’s goddaughter, 2-year-old Zalie Warren. Ivy Mulroney, the 4-year-old daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, and 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem also served as bridesmaids.

Prince Harry’s godson, 6-year-old Jasper Dyer, and the 7-year-old sons of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney, joined Prince George as page boys. The little ones wore miniature versions of Prince Harry’s Blues and Royals frockcoat, made by tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.

Meanwhile, the now Duchess of Sussex wore a custom gown from Givenchy on her big day. The dress came as a surprise to many, as the fashion house had not even been among the names tossed around prior to the ceremony, as Ralph & Russo seemed to be the top contender.

The Givenchy gown featured an open bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, a 16-foot-long train, and a triple silk organza underskirt.

Dressmakers spent hundreds of hours detailing the gown, a task that included washing their hands every 30 minutes in order to maintain the royal gown’s pristine white coloring.

She paired the dress with a veil that was adorned with the flora of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as Wintersweet, which grows in front of Meghan and Harry’s home at Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy in a nod to Markle’s home state.