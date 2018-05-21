Royal Wedding Viewers Moved to Tears by Choir’s ‘Stand by Me’ Rendition

The royal wedding had a distinctly American flavor on Saturday, and not just because of the bride, American actress Meghan Markle. A church choir also performed the American pop standard “Stand By Me,” which moved viewers to tears.

Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir performed the song, originally recorded by Ben E. King in 1961, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The performance is included on the official wedding recording album, alongside their performances of “Amen” and “This Little Light of Mine.”

“I’ve got to be honest and say we were not thinking about the billion people all around the world… we were more focused on the couple. We wanted to make the couple happy and we just wanted to do a really good job,” Gibson told Good Morning America.

Gibson said the songs were Markle and Prince Harry’s choices, but they never explained their picks.

“Stand By Me” is about “staying together, standing together, loving together, loving unconditionally, no matter what,” Gibson said.

The song was written by King with Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and has been covered by more than 400 artists. According to the music licensing company BMI, it was the fourth-most recorded song from the 20th Century, reports TIME.

In 2015, the song joined the Library of Congrss’ National Recording Registry, a month before King’s death.

“I think this is one of the greatest moments of my life,” King told CBS News in 2015. “To think that my children’s children’s children’s will look at that one day and say wow, Gramp did that, that’s a feeling.”

The audience at home loved the performance. After the Royal Family posted a video of it, it was retweeted more than 4,300 times.

“Amazing moment! What a beautiful choir, what a beautiful conductor,” one person wrote.

“Who else was shedding tears the whole time while listening, gather here let’s know ourselves,” another wrote.

“This song was awe inspiring & to look and see The Duke & Duchess of Sussex looking at each other amazingly in Love it was so sweet! May their union always be blessed filled with God, Love & Pure Joy,” added another.

“What a spectacular wedding the music was exquisite! Dress was amazing! Simply fabulous! Bravo,” another viewer wrote.

Since the wedding, Harry and Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the Royal Family’s website, Markle “will perform Royal duties in support of The Queen through engagements at home and overseas, alongside a growing portfolio of charitable work and patronages” in her new role.