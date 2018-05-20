Royal Wedding Reception Ends With Fireworks Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding reception came to an exciting end Saturday night with a fireworks display.

The royals, along with 200 of their closest friends, celebrated the end of their big day with the light show atop Frogmore House.

According to The Daily Mail, loud music could be heard across the grounds of Windsor Castle as the newlyweds and guests celebrated away from paparazzi.

Wedding guests were reportedly able to rest and change before the evening festivities following the lunchtime reception in the castle’s medieval St. George’s Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

At the reception, attendee said Harry went “off-the-cuff” and thanked everyone involved for making sure the special day went off without a hitch.

“He did all the ‘Thank you’s,’” a guest told PEOPLE. The guest said Harry also received a big round of applause after he first said “my wife and I.”

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” the guest said. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said,

Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

The lunch was the first of two receptions for the wedding. All 600 guests were invited, although the evening reception at Frogmore House was more intimate.

As for Charles, he also gave an emotional speech at the reception. A guest described it as “brilliant” in an interview with PEOPLE, and said Harry was “very emotional” while his father spoke.

“He ended it calling him, ‘My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you,’ which was very sweet,” the guest said of Charles’ speech.

Charles, who also walked Markle down the aisle after her father was not able to attend, was also “happy to help out” with the wedding.

Harry and Markle will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Markle will not officially be called a “princess” since she was not born into the royal family, unlike Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte. Prince’s wives are usually stylized as Princess through their husbands’ names, so Markle will be known as Meghan, Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Sussex.

Markle reportedly broke another royal tradition by speaking at the evening reception. She also broke with tradition by taking an altered vow, dropping the word “obey,” just as Princess Diana and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, did at their weddings. While the bride usually vows to “love, cherish and obey” in the Anglican Book of Common Prayer, Markle took a more modern vow.