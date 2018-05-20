Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Thanks Meghan Markle’s Dress Designer: ‘She Looks Absolutely Stunning’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was seen by millions on Saturday as the two said their vows inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The former Suits actress wore a a pure white silk wedding gown from Givenchy with a 16-foot-long train and cathedral-length veil with long sleeves and a boat-neckline. The dress came out to about 200,000 pounds or $269,420.20, and according to Harry it was worth every penny.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clare Waight Keller, the female director at the Givenchy fashion house, said the new Duke of Sussex spoke to her personally after the ceremony.

“He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning,’” Keller told British tabloid The Daily Telegraph.”So I think for the both of them, they were just radiant at that time.”

“Well I think everybody saw on television – he was absolutely in awe, I think,” she added. “She looked just incredible and it showed.”

Markle chose Keller to be her designer back in January, something she said felt like a great honor.

“It was an extraordinary moment when she told me. Of course it’s an incredible thing to be part of such a historic moment,” Keller said. “I think she had very much seen my work and knew what I did. I think she loved the fact that I was a British designer, and working in a house such as Givenchy which has its roots in a very classical, beautiful style.”

Guests first began arriving for the ceremony at 9:30 a.m. local time, with the Royal Family members arriving at 11:30 a.m. Along with 1,200 members of the public invited from across the United Kingdom, celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, the cast members of Suits, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden and Sir Elton John.

Harry’s expression toward Markle during the ceremony, where he clearly looked mesmerized by how beautiful she was, quickly became a meme online.

“Fam, look at the way he’s just mesmerized by her. Lord,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I love this! He’s not sitting all stiff and proper and regal and royal,” wrote another. “He looks like he couldn’t care less about formality and protocol. He’s just a guy checkin’ out his wife on his wedding day!”

Following a lunch reception, the two reappeared to leave the castle and head to the Frogmore House for the evening reception, with Markle wearing her second dress of the day made by Stella McCartney.