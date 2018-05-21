Royal Wedding: Paris Hilton Envies Meghan Markle’s Veil

Paris Hilton was one of the many celebrities who watched the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday, and she gave the celebration a rave review.

“Yes, she looked so gorgeous,” Hilton said in an interview with TMZ. “It was beautiful, so romantic.”

Hilton is preparing for her own wedding to actor Chris Zylka, and said she took note of something on Markle’s dress she might use herself.

“I loved her long veil,” Hilton said, referencing the 16-foot veil that Markle had behind her that was carried up the stair of St. George’s Chapel by children.

Hilton announced her engagement to Zylka via a statement to PEOPLE in January.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

The two initially met eight years ago but reconnected in 2016.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton said of Zylka. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

Zylka gave Paris an enormous 20-carat ring worth approximately $2 million.

PEOPLE‘s jewelry expert Michael Green gave some insight into Zylka’s ring selection.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told the outlet. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

As for the wedding dress, Hilton said hers will be custom-made and iconic. “I can’t wait for everyone to see. … it is going to be really special,” she said.

But it will be difficult to compete with Markle’s royal gown. Her dress cost roughly 200,000 pounds, or $269,420.20, and was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Keller said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that Harry was so impressed with the dress he personally thanked her after the ceremony.

“He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning,’” Keller told the tabloid. “So I think for the both of them, they were just radiant at that time.”

“Well I think everybody saw on television — he was absolutely in awe, I think,” she added. “She looked just incredible and it showed.”