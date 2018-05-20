Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Rick Hoffman Reveals Why He Looked ‘Unimpressed’ at Royal Wedding

One of Meghan Markle‘s Suits co-stars became the focus of a royal wedding meme on Saturday, and he’s now explaining what caused the viral moment.

Rick Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt on the USA Network drama, was captured in the still below looking rather unimpressed during Markle and Prince Harry‘s ceremony.

i mean this is so louis litt lmao #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/CMliuApgOu — cobie love account (@schcrbatskys) May 19, 2018

The 47-year-old actor, who is also known for his roles in Hostel and The Bernie Mac Show, is shown the crowded pews for the wedding ceremony and flashing a distasteful look.

Twitter users, especially those familiar with Hoffman’s Suits character, latched onto the still and instantly made it a meme. Many pointed how on-brand the reaction was for Louis Litt.

“I mean, this is so Louis Litt,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Louis Litt is pretty much everyone else in Britain when it comes to this.”

Louis Litt is pretty much everyone else in Britain when it comes to this #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/lDSVUV9Tbe — Abdirashid Obsiye (@o_obsiye) May 19, 2018

After the reaction went viral for a few hours, the actor took to Instagram to explain what was happening at the moment in question.

Apparently Hoffman was not reacting to the ceremony itself but someone near him’s bad breath.

“So to answer any questions about the weird face that was made at the wedding, imagine sitting next to people to your right – not knowing which person it was – that has halitosis,” Hoffman said. “Hence the face that is now all over the place.”

Royal Wedding Face….#brushyourteeth A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on May 19, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

He continued, “So it’s as simple as that, Charlie. Yeah. Love you guys. Halitosis. Disgusting.”

He captioned his explanation “Royal Wedding Face” with a hashtag for “brush your teeth.”

In addition to Hoffman, several other Suits stars attended the latest royal wedding, including Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer.

Markle starred on seven seasons of Suits as Rachel Zane, a paralegal at the Pearson Hardman law firm. She is credited for 108 episodes of the series, but exited at the end of season 7, with no signs of ever returning due to her newfound royal duties.

Suits is currently between seasons on USA Network, but seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Seasons 1-7 are available to purchase through other various outlets.