Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Friends Reveal All the Royal Wedding Photos We’ve Been Wanting

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding was a star-studded affair that featured a ton of celebrities in attendance. A-Listers like Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and more were in attendance, with countless close friends from Markle's acting career also present. Many of those famous faces, including Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra, took to social media to document the behind-the-scenes experience at the royal wedding. Scroll through to see some of the best photos from the royal wedding attendees.

Idris Elba (Photo: Instagram / idriselba) Idris Elba played a special role in the wedding celebration, DJing part of the wedding reception. He was also in attendance for the ceremony and shared this snap from the car ride there with his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre. "You look beautiful Sabbi!" he wrote in the caption. "Let's go see Harry and Meghan get married and make history."

Sabrina Dhowre (Photo: Instagram / @sabrinadhowre) Dhowre also shared a royal snap from the big day. She showed off her classy attire, which was designed by Gucci. Her hat was designed by renowned headwear brand Vivien Sheriff.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: Instagram / @priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra, who is one of Markle's close friends, shared the above selfie as part of a gallery of behind-the-scenes shots. Chopra is in a light purple suit designed by Vivienne Westwood and a hat designed by Philip Treacy. Abigail Spencer is seen in a polka-dotted dress from an unnamed designer.

Priyanka Chopra (continued) (Photo: Instagram / @priyankachopra) The Quantico star also shared the beloved group shot of the bridal supporters in various attire. Chopra captioned the photo, "Bridal crew" with a hashtag added for "squad."

Joss Stone (Photo: Instagram / @jossstone) Joss Stone was one of the higher profile musicians in attendance and shared this joyful behind-the-scenes snap. "Thank you Cliveden House for having me to stay," Stone captioned the photo. "The last two days have been like a fairytale!"

Rick Hoffman (Photo: Instagram / @rickehoffman) Markle's Suits co-stars showed up in full-force for their friend's royal bash. Several stars, including Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, are shown together in this photo shared by Rick Hoffman. "The greatest weekend ever with the most fun group of pals!" Hoffman wrote, adding that it was a "surreal dream."

Jessica Mulroney (Photo: Instagram / @jessicamulroney) Jessica Mulroney, another close friend to Markle, shared this glamorous stairwell shot with her husband Ben. "Magical weekend with a handsome fella," she wrote.

Jacinda Barrett (Photo: Instagram / @jacindabarrett) Actress Jacinda Barrett shared another all-star snap as she ride to Windsor with some of her acting pals. "We have loved sharing this extraordinary moment with you and the rest of the world," Barrett wrote to Harry and Markle the photo's caption.

Jacinda Barrett (continued) (Photo: Instagram / jacindabarrett) Barrett continued her well wishes in this behind-the-scenes-selfie. "Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," Barrett wrote. "What a beautiful and joyous day today was with your lovely family and friends. I danced when Elton John sang, laughed at Prince Charles fantastic speech and am honoured to witness your commitment and love for each other. Wishing you a long and happy life together."