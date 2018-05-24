Royal Wedding: The Internet Had Words About Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Moments Before the Ceremony

Prince Harry extended a classy invite to both of his ex-girlfriends to the royal wedding, but the internet had eyes only for one: Chelsy Davy, who dated the Prince from 2003 to 2010.

The 32-year-old attended Harry's nuptials to Meghan Markle, any many watching the broadcast of the ceremony speculated that Davy looked "sad" while she sat in the audience.

"Chelsy Davy, Harrys ex looks sad. He was supposedly crazy about her but reports say she couldn't handle the Royal way of life. I'm glad he found love again," one person wrote.

Chelsy Davy, Harrys ex looks sad. He was supposedly crazy about her but reports say she couldn't handle the Royal way of life. I'm glad he found love again. — Euvee 🦋🦋🦋#Apasionada❤❤❤ (@Vjustoneminute) May 19, 2018

Others poked fun at the situation, with one person using a meme to express how Davy must have felt.

If anyone wishes to object the matrimony between his highness Prince Harry and Miss Meghan speak now or forever hold your peace. Chelsy Davy: pic.twitter.com/tUvZlVkSfc — ً (@sIeepysangster) May 19, 2018

Still, another couldn't help but wonder if Harry and Markle's one-year relationship resulting in engagement and marriage should be a warning sign to those stuck in long-term relationships akin to Harry's and Davy's.

"Prince Harry dated Chelsy Davy for 7 yrs but is marrying Meghan whom he's dated for about a year. To all girls who been dating for yrs with no sign of marriage, mama has sent you a #SIGNAL," one person said.

Prince Harry dated Chelsy Davy for 7 yrs but is marrying Meghan whom he's dated for about a year. To all girls who been dating for yrs with no sign of marriage, mama has sent you a #SIGNAL pic.twitter.com/0C9ep51qnU — The Fresh Prince Of Chitown🇿🇼 (@ShadayaTawona25) May 19, 2018

Davy and Harry reportedly had an "emotional" phone call in the days leading up to the royal wedding, with Davy's phone call to Harry wondering why she was invited to the wedding but not the reception, acting as a bit of closure for the formal couple.

"It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on," a family friend told Vanity Fair. "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to to the wedding."

"In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party," the friend added. The 32-year-old attended the wedding Saturday, reportedly arriving with Harry's other ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, with the two spotted chatting together ahead of the ceremony.

While some on social media noted that Davy, a law school graduate and jewelry designer, looked upset during the ceremony, a body language expert told the Daily Mail that Davy's feelings were evident by her actions.

"When she arrived, everyone else was chatting and laughing, but she sat in the pews just looking to one side — gazing reflectively into space and biting her lips slightly," Judi James said. "She was doing that at the end as well. It was almost the soap opera part of the ceremony."

Harry and Davy stayed amicable since their 2010 breakup after a seven-year relationship. In 2011, they attended Prince William's wedding together. Following Davy, Harry dated Bonas, 29, for two years before meeting and marrying Markle, 36.