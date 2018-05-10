Royal Wedding Countdown: How and When to Watch

With just days to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, many are wondering how and when they can tune into the royal wedding.

While most of the world is not lucky enough to hold an elusive invitation to the fairy tale ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 19, there are still plenty of ways that commoners can get in on the events and feel as though they are one of the few sitting inside St. George’s Chapel at the time the royal couple says “I do.”

Keep scrolling to see everything that you need to know about watching the royal wedding on the big day.

When is the royal wedding?

The royal wedding will take place Saturday, May 19, with the ceremony beginning at 12 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour, during which time Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will walk the soon-to-be princess down the aisle, while Princess Charlotte will take on the role of royal bridesmaid for a second time.



It was previously announced that Markle had decided against having friends as bridesmaids and had instead chosen children to be in her wedding party.



Prince George is also expected to have a role in the wedding ceremony, which is expected to last around an hour.

Where will the wedding be held?

The ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The venue, located in Windsor Town, holds 800 guests.



For comparison, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal nuptials were held at Westminster Abbey in London, which can hold 2,000 guests.



The difference in venue is largely due to the difference in scale of the ceremonies. Given that Prince William is third in line to the throne, his royal nuptials were much more elaborate. Now sixth in line to the throne following the birth of Prince Louis Arthur Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony, while still grand, will not be quite as elaborate.

What is the schedule for the royal wedding?

Events for the royal wedding officially kick off on May 18 with Markle arriving at her accommodations ahead of the big day in the early evening.



According to an official press release from Kensington Palace, guests will begin arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) and the actual wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Markle will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.



Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride, as they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.

How can I watch the royal wedding?

While most of the world is not lucky enough to hold an invitation to the royal wedding, there are still plenty of ways to watch the royal ceremony from beginning to end.



A variety of cable networks will be broadcasting the ceremony live, including NBC’s Today, PBS, ABC, CBS and BBC America.

Can I watch the wedding procession from nearby?

If you are hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds during the carriage procession, you are in luck.



The procession, expected to last roughly 25 minutes, will take Prince Harry and Markle through the town of Windsor before returning to Windsor Castle, meaning there are plenty of chances for the public to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. However, it is expected that the streets of Windsor Town will be packed for the big day, so it is best to camp out several days in advanced in order to get the best viewing spot.



According to an official statement from Kensington Palace, the carriage procession is Prince Harry and Markle’s “chance to express their gratitude for the goodwill and warm wishes they have received from all quarters in the months since their engagement,” and it is something that they are “very much looking forward to.”

Can I watch the royal wedding in theaters?

Thankfully, Fathom Events and BritBox believe that Markle and Prince Harry’s love story is meant for the big screen.



Fathom Events and BritBox, the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV, have partnered to bring audiences “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding,” a commercial-free presentation of the royal event that will screen in nearly 200 theaters across the United States. The broadcast of the ceremony, which will be captured live from Windsor Castle, will screen in theaters at 10 a.m. local time.

Who will be at the royal wedding?

Among those in attendance will be the royal family and 1,200 members of the public who come from “every corner of the United Kingdom” and were nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.



Also in attendance will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members, and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.



However, as St. George’s Chapel only holds 800 guests, the number of those who will actually get to view the nuptials is much smaller.



Along with the bride and groom, several children will make up the bridal party, including Princess Charlotte. Prince William will serve as Prince Harry’s best man. Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Loyce Ragland, will also be in attendance, along with several of Markle’s friends. All of Harry’s immediate family is scheduled to be in attendance for the wedding, as well as cousins such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Will there be another balcony kiss?

Those pining for another balcony kiss akin to the one that Prince William and Kate Middleton shared after their royal nuptials will sadly be left disappointed. Because the ceremony is being held at Windsor Castle and not at Buckingham Palace, which is 45 minutes away, a balcony kiss will not be happening this time around. However, there is still hope for a public kiss, possibly on the chapel steps.

Which horse-drawn carriage will Meghan and Harry ride in?

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/uR9bKgqmiX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

During the 25-minute carriage ride, the royal newlyweds will be drawn through the streets of Windsor Town by an Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews, pulled by Windsor Grey horses, including a father and son team named Storm and Tyrone.



The carriage procession will begin at St. George’s Chapel and go through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle.