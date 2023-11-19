Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96

Rosalynn Carter has died. The former First Lady, who is the wife of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, died on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET, according to the family's charity organization The Carter Center. Carter, who was under hospice care in recent days, died "peacefully, with family by her side" at the couple's home in Plains, Georgia. She was 96. The former POTUS also spoke on his wife's passing in the death announcement, per CBS News.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," Jimmy Carter said. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

(Photo: Hum Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

