Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, Enters Hospice Care

Rosalynn Carter was the First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Rosalynn Carter, the beloved former First Lady and wife of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, has begun hospice care. This health update comes from the couple's grandson, Jason Carter, via the family's charity organization The Carter Center. The former POTUS, age 99, is also currently in hospice care. Both Rosalynn, age 96, and her husband are being cared for at their Georgia home.

"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home," the statement read, via CBS News. "She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

