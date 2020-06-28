Rolling Stones Prep for Legal Battle Against Donald Trump, and Fans Have Thoughts

The Rolling Stones are readying up for a legal battle with Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The POTUS has repeatedly used the Stones' 1969 song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at his campaign rallies since he ran for president ahead of the 2016 election. The band has previously bashed the POTUS for doing so, and now it seems they had enough. After Trump played the song at his now-infamous Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on June 20, the band and music rights organization, BMI took action.

"This could be the last time President Donald Trump uses Stones songs. Despite cease & desist directives to Donald Trump in the past, the Rolling Stones are taking further steps to exclude him using their songs at any of his future political campaigning," the band said in a statement to Deadline. "The Stones' legal team is working with BMI. BMI has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement. If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

While Trump's supporters are up in arms, many of the band's fans seem to be on board with the news. When the band's official Twitter account spread the news of their legal threat, almost everyone in the replies agreed that the band had every right to protest the use of their work. Scroll through to see their reactions.