‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse Says ‘It’s Time for a Celebration’ After President Donald Trump Is Impeached

Cole Sprouse is celebrating the news of President Donald Trump‘s impeachment. The Riverdale star took to Twitter Wednesday to share a brief message after the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment — Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress — regarding the President’s conduct toward Ukraine. The vote marked the third time in U.S. History that a president has received the sanction.

The actor first tweeted a brief message, simply writing: “Time for a celebration.”

The actor then followed up the message by changing the lyrics to a beloved Christmas song.

Fans of the actor responded to the actor’s messages with mixed responses, with many highlighting the impeachment proceedings still have to get through the Republican-controlled Senate to see if Trump could get removed from office.

“has this been in your drafts since 2016?” One user commented.

“It’s truly the best time of the year!” Another user said of the news.

“Not got to be removed from office though. Democrats can cheat as much as they want but Trump will still win in a landslide in 2020,” another fan wrote.

Sprouse is one of many celebrities to speak out after the House vote. Article I, Abuse of Power, won with 230 in favor and 197 opposed. Article II, which accused Trump of Obstruction of Congress, passed 229-198.

Alyssa Milano, a vocal opponent of Trump’s, had a less enthusiastic response to the news on social media.

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful,” she wrote Wednesday night. “Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.”

In a follow-up tweet she added: “This is a terrible day in our country’s history. But a great defense of our democracy.”

After the House vote, the proceedings now move to the Senate. The impeachment would move to a removal from office if 67 Senators vote in favor of removing Trump. Republicans control the Seante with 53 seats, while Democrats have 45. With the party lines cemented on the issue, many believe Trump’s removal is unlikely.

Grounds for impeachment are detailed in Article II, Section 4 of The Constitution: “The President…shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” However, what constitutes “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” is not defined, as that decision was left specifically for Congress to decide.