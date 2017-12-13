Police Search for Man Accused of Groping and Luring Girls in Walmart

Police in Renton, WA are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of child molestation in an area Walmart.

Renton Police have received one report of a 10-year-old girl being groped by an adult black man, about six feet tall and slim. They’ve identified who they believe to be the suspect on store security footage, though they couldn’t find any footage of the actual incident that was reported.

Two 10-year-old girls told police they were walking around the store apart from their family on Sunday afternoon and noticed that the suspect was following them. After groping one of them, the man offered to buy them board games in an attempt to lure them away. The man left the store shortly afterwards.

However, Police received a report later that night at the same Walmart, about a man trying to lure 5-year-old girl away from her family with cookies. They believe it’s the same suspect. In addition, they identified him on camera earlier in the day conversing with yet another little girl, then following her off screen. The police are asking the public to help them identify the girl as well as the suspect, so they can confirm that she’s safe.

In some of the footage, the suspect is wearing a maroon baseball hat, black leather jacket and dark skinny jeans with holes in them. In later incidents, he reappears in the same outfit but without his hat.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the girl pictured or the suspect in question to contact Detective Jarratt at 425-430-7526 or at tjarratt@rentonwa.gov.