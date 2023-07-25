Renovated EPCOT Feature Now Open at Walt Disney World

Parkgoers needing to cool off during their stroll through Disney World now have a new option! The new EPCOT Refreshment Station is officially open for business, allowing guests the opportunity to cool off with a variety of frozen drinks, including frozen Coca-Cola slushies.

The newly renovated Refreshment Station, formerly Cool Wash, is located in World Discovery just outside of the Test Track exit and near the Creations Shop. Guests stopping by the grab-and-go location can "savor assorted slushies and other refreshments," per the Disney World blog. Beverages on the menu include Frozen Coca-Cola, Frozen Fanta Banana, Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Caramel and Blueberries, Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Caramel and Blueberries, Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Assorted Candies, and Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Assorted Candies, with prices ranging from $5 to $6. The location also offers guests covered seating and cooling fans to help them escape the heat. EPCOT's Refreshment Station opens at 11 a.m. and closes with the park at 9 p.m., according to the My Disney Experience app.

The Refreshment Station is one of several food and beverage locations located in EPCOT. The park is also home to the Refreshment Outpost, a quick serve location with a menu that boasts cocktails and ice-cold craft beer on tap, as well as food items like hot dogs, seasonal offerings, and ice cream. Slushes are also available. EPCOT travelers can also visit Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe, a quick service bakery specializing in Norwegian specialties like kringla sweet pretzels, sweet lefse flatbread, and the famous school bread. Other EPCOT eateries include Lotus Blossom Café (specializing in Asian and Chinese favorites), Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie (a French bakery), and Karamell-Küch.

Located at the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT was the second of four theme parks built at Walt Disney World and is often referred to as a "permanent world's fair." The park features attractions, themed festivals, international cuisine, live entertainment, and more. Rides and attractions located within EPCOT include a Beauty and the Beast sing-along, Bruce's Shark World, Disney's Ducktales World Showcase Adventure, and EPCOT Forever, among many others. EPCOT is also home to Spaceship Earth, a popular attraction that sees riders traveling through time. Spaceship Earth closed for several days last week for refurbishment.