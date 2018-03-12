Human Remains Found in Yard of Disney Worker Missing Since 2015

Authorities in Orlando have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney World worker who disappeared in 2015.

Michael Shaver, a 36-year-old husband and father from central Florida, has not been seen in nearly three years, deputies reported, after a friend of the man contacted them about his disappearance in February.

Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office went to the monorail mechanic’s home on Feb. 16 where his 35-year-old wife Laurie Shaver allowed investigators to search the home.

Laurie Shaver told investigators she had not heard from her husband since 2015.

Investigators noticed what seemed like new concrete near a fire pit in the backyard and asked to bring in a cadaver dog. Laurie Shaver refused and asked for an attorney, but authorities returned Friday with a warrant and dug up an arm bone, with the Orlando Sentinel reporting that they found more remains over the weekend along with some articles of clothing.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine the manner and cause of death, Lt. John Herrell said in a press release.

Michael Shaver’s older sister, Stacie Shaver, 46, said the family, who mostly lives out of state, had been trying to find her older brother but didn’t want to get authorities involved because “we thought we could find him on our own,” she said.

Investigators said the interview with Laurie Shaver went quickly from helpful to uncooperative.

“Upon speaking to her for a few minutes the conversation ended up making its way outside the home at which time she stopped being cooperative and she requested her attorney,” Herrell said.

Fox 35 reports that Laurie Shaver is now being called a person of interest in Michael Shaver’s death.

Deputies have reportedly been seen on the Shavers’ street “24/7” and have been questioning neighbors about the disappearance of the 36-year-old.

“Very quiet, a really nice guy, and I know he really cared about his kids a lot so when I didn’t see him here to get them or have them or visit them for a couple years, I kept wondering, ‘OK, this is really strange,’” neighbor Wilma Nicolas told Fox 35.

“Right now, it’s very mysterious and quite suspicious,” Herrell told Fox 35 before the remains were found.