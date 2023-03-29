Refrigerators Recalled Over Fire Risk

A popular kitchen appliance has been recalled over fears it could start a fire. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Tuesday recalled the Electrolux Home Products Beefeater Refrigerator series after it was determined a defect with the product may result in a fire hazard.

The recall affects single and double-door versions of the popular Beefeater Refrigerator. These refrigerators were designed for outdoor use. Affected stock includes model numbers BS28200 and BS28130 and has serial numbers ranging from 72900000 to 95299999 and 00100000 to 04599999 only. Consumers can locate the model number on the serial plate. The model number, which is used to search for user manuals or repair and service, is the first sequence of numbers and letters on the plate and comes after "Mod." It is located above both the Product Number Code and Serial Number. An example of a serial plate and how to identify the model number, as well as images of the recalled refrigerators, can be found by clicking here. The recalled refrigerators were manufactured from July 2017 through November 2020 and sold both nationally throughout Australia and internationally from approximately July 2017 through November 2021. According to 7News.com.au, the recalled products were sold at the following retailers: Barbeques Galore, Bing Lee, JB Hi-Fi Grp Pty Ltd, Betta Stores, Winning Group, Hardings Hardware, Muirs, Independent Gas Centre, Bi-Rite Electrical, Retravision, Retravision Commercial, Spartan Electrical & Furniture, Crane/Tradelink, Elgas, E & S, Dorsett Retail, Pacific, and Domayne.

The recall was initiated due to a defect with the product's sealed electrical control board. According to the ACCC, "water can penetrate the sealed electrical control board located on the rear of the refrigerator. The refrigerator may cause a fire, posing a risk of injury to a consumer, and damage to property." It is unclear if there have been any consumer reports of fires.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Electrolux Home Products Beefeater Refrigerator should immediately turn the refrigerator off and disconnect it from electricity supply. Consumers can contact Electrolux to arrange for a service technician to make a free-of-charge repair. For further information, consumers can contact Electrolux Home Products toll-free number 1800 001 218 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or email productrecall@electrolux.com.