Rapper Blasts Disneyland After Visit: 'Worst Place I've Ever Been in My Life'

British rapper Aitch had a major gripe with Disneyland after visiting the famous theme park. Disney Genie+ replaced FastPasses and MaxPasses in 2021 at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Guests can book Lightning Lane time slots on the Disney Genie app for up to $30 per day, bypassing long line wait times for rides with high demand. Disney World's official website explains that Lightning Lane entrances allow guests to skip the line at select attractions and experiences. The system, however, has its challenges. Many Disney Parks guests are tired of paying skyrocketing prices for a once-free service and waiting in long Lightning Lane lines. Additional Individual Lightning Lanes cost up to $25 each for the most popular rides, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. British rapper Aitch recently visited Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure and purchased Disney Genie+.

In an Instagram story archived on TikTok by @audiosaviours, he expressed frustration with the paid service: "Do not go to Disneyland in California," Aitch cautioned. "It is the worst place I've ever been in my life. We got there, we went on one ride, and we left. I can't even begin to explain how s— it is. You know, I'm not a negative person… But wow." "We paid money to get on the fast track… skip all the lines, f— got to the lines, and the fast track was only available at certain times," he added. "So we was there at 11:00… they're like, 'Sorry, sir, the fast track isn't available until 8:30.' F— you." As reported by Inside the Magic, Aitch likely wasn't aware that Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes require advanced reservations for each ride; you can't walk up and enter the Lightning Lane line at any time.

In January, one Reddit Thread addressed the problem that Lightning Lane is becoming for Disney World Guests who do not purchase the add-on service. Due to Disney Cast Members who "kept letting Lightning Lane go before the regular line," guests waited for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney's Hollywood Studios for 4 hours and 30 minutes when the wait time was only 1 hour and 50 minutes. "Why selling so much lightning lane, we wait 4h30 for rise of resistance will it was written 150min, only because they let lightning go before us, pls I want fastpass back or just remove those thing," the Guest said. Using Lightning Lane effectively would mean that the wait times at attractions would stay the same as they are posted; however, Disney World may have sold more Genie+ and Lightning Lane reservations than it can handle.