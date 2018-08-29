Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Supporting Meghan Markle Amid Thomas Markle Family Drama

Meghan Markle’s new life as a Duchess has been tainted with a royal amount of family drama thanks to the likes of her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and estranged half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr., but the Duchess of Sussex has found support from an unlikely source: Queen Elizabeth herself.

In the weeks and months since her May 19 royal wedding to Prince Harry, the newly minted Duchess’ new royal life has nearly been overshadowed by scathing interviews that her paternal family has given, leaving Markle “absolutely broken” by the family drama, according to a source close to the new royal. Despite top-level crisis talks amongst Palace royal aides that suggested a possible solution would be for Markle to reach out to her father herself, that no longer seems to be an option.

“There’s no way she can have a relationship with him or even reach out to him to stop him from speaking. She knows he’ll record the conversation and sell it,” the source, who spoke to Us Weekly, said.

The claims are not that far-fetched, given that Samantha Markle has admitted to using her half-sister’s newfound fame to make a few extra bucks, claiming that “money makes the world go ’round” and that she’s “cashing in” with the interviews. But the drama and the fact that she is unable to reach out to her family has left the Duchess of Sussex with “high anxiety” during the first few months of her royal life, something that the Queen has reportedly been completely understanding of.

“What may surprise some is just how supportive Her Majesty has been during the problems Meghan has faced with her family,” the Palace insider said, adding that while Meghan is “in a tough place,” the Queen “knows it’s completely out of Meghan’s hands. She has only sympathy for what’s been a difficult and distressing situation for her.”

The new royal reportedly has her new husband to thank for that relationship, as Prince Harry reportedly sat the entire Royal Family down to make sure they understood “how important it would be for Meghan to feel welcomed and supported.” That talk, and the Queen’s understanding, has led to “a warmth between the two that’s genuine and loving.”

Markle is also continuing to get support from Prince Harry through the trying times, with the young royal introducing his wife to his friends, including polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier.