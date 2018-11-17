Queen Elizabeth Shows Support to Meghan Markle’s Home State of California Amid Wildfires

Queen Elizabeth is sending her thoughts to all the people affected by the deadly California wildfires.

The Queen released a statement Friday offering her sympathy for those who have lost their homes or have been affected by the three wildfires that continue to rage on in the state — which is also the home state of newest Royal Family member, Meghan Markle.

“Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of California, who continue to suffer from the devastating fires across the state,” the Queen’s statement, first released by PEOPLE, read.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” the statement continued. “I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the U.S. emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support.”

The Queen’s statement comes as the death toll from horrific fires have reached record-breaking numbers to 71.

President Donald Trump visited Northern California to meet with state leaders and look at the devastation. He joined Gov. Jerry brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom during the visit to “pull together for the people of California.”

The Camp Fire in Northern California has burned through 146,000 acres of land since starting on Nov. 8 and is considered the most devastating of wildfires in the state on record. As of Friday evening, the outlet reports, the fire remained only 50 percent containing and had destroyed 9,844 homes, 336 commercial and 2,076 other structures.

Seventy-one people have lost their lives in the Camp Fire in Northern California, almost double the number from the second-deadliest wildfire in the history of the state. There are still 1,011 people missing.

The Camp Fire is one of three fires that first sparked in California on Nov. 8. The Woolsey Fire, burning in Los Angeles’ Ventura County, has burned through 98,362 acres as of Friday evening. The fire is 82 percent contained and has destroyed 836 buildings and taken three lives.

The Hill Fire, which was also burning in Ventura County was 100 percent contained Friday night and destroyed 4,531 acres near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks — the site of the tragic mass shooting that claimed 12 lives a day before the fires started.

The Woolsey Fire caused devastation in Malibu, causing the homes of many celebrities to be destroyed, including Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler.

Here’s how you can help the victims of the California wildfires.