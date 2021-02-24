Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Feeling 'Challenged' Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Distance

✖

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been having a "challenging" time with the distance between herself and grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A source close to the British Royals recently spoke with Us Weekly, saying, "It’s been a rough few weeks for the queen, that’s for sure. The situation with Harry and Meghan has been challenging, and on top of that, she’s distraught over her beloved husband’s health setback."

Prince Philip 99, was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on February 16. It was explained that he needed "medical attention for an infection." Three days later, Harry and Markle announced that they do not plan to return as working members of the Royal family, stating that they believe they can "live a life of service" without the constraints of Royal life. "The queen has had some tearful moments mixed with anger and disappointment," a second source told Us Weekly, referring to how Queen Elizabeth is taking it all. "Emotions are definitely running high."

In 2020, Harry and Markle revealed that they would be taking a step back from their Royal duties, and moved to North America, eventually settling in California. The couple recently shared the exciting news, that they will be welcoming a new baby who will be a little brother or sister to their nearly-2-year-old son Archie. The distance between the family and England has also been hard on the Queen because it means she doesn't get to see Archie in-person. "The queen has FaceTime calls with Archie, but it’s not the same," the second source said, adding that the Queen is "desperate to give Archie a huge hug."

Regarding Prince Philip, an update on his condition was shared on Tuesday. "The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," the palace said in a statement shared by CNN.

Prince William spoke out about his grandfather's health on Monday and said the Duke of Edinburgh was doing "OK" and that doctors and nurses were "keeping an eye on him." Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, spoke with Sky News on Tuesday, saying that his father was doing "a lot better." and that he is looking forward to being able to go home. "We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people," Edward added, acknowledging all the support Prince Philip has received. "And we really appreciate that and so does he. I've been passing them on."