Queen Elizabeth Left Note With Just 3 Words on Prince Philip's Casket

Queen Elizabeth has solemnly mourned her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, since his death on April 9. While she hasn't made any long grand tributes, she has done several small tributes as she mourns privately. One of those tributes appeared during Philip's funeral in the form of a note.

As E! News points out, there were flowers and a small note left on top of Philip's casket. The note, which was written on Queen Elizabeth's stationery, featured a simple but impactful message: "I love you." This note, paired with the photos of the monarch sitting alone at the funeral really hit home what a huge loss this is for her.

Queen Elizabeth was the first to speak on Philip's death, with a simple announcement that her husband had died. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a Buckingham Palace statement on April 9 read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

On Friday, she showed her love for Philip by requesting the below 2003 photograph of them together was released to the public. The image, which was a private family photo before its release, featured the couple sitting together in a grassy area on the Coyles of Muick in Scotland. (The pair's daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the image.) The palace added the statement, "Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life."

These brief statements also come as Elizabeth has continued her royal duties. A former senior aide told PEOPLE that this is in line with Elizabeth's character and Philip's wishes. "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on," the source said. "She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."