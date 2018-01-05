Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Expecting Second Child

Another royal baby is on the way!

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting her second child with husband, Mike Tindall, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed Friday. They are already parents to 3-year-old Mia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The baby is due in the summer, the spokesperson said, so he or she will arrive after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, who is due in April.

“The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news,” a representative for Buckingham Palace told the U.K. Press Association.

Tindall, a former Olympic equestrian, is the daughter of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. As such, the 36-year-old’s children are second cousins to young royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She is also one of George’s seven godparents.

The news of Tindall’s pregnancy comes after the couple revealed in December 2016 they miscarried their second child, just weeks after announcing their expectance.

Though her husband said their world “turned upside down” following the tragic news, their daughter Mia helped them cope with the new reality.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now 3,” Mike told The Sunday Times in May. “However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Mia is also known for stealing the spotlight as the Queen’s dutiful purse-carrier in a recent portrait.

The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/6iprDy0C3j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2016

Tindall’s second child, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third offspring, will make the Queen a great-grandmother to seven children. She is already a great-grandmother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and Peter Phillips’ children Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Photo credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock