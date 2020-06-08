National Guard Ridiculed for Heavy Presence Outside Boston TJ Maxx
After President Donald Trump announced on June 1 that he was deploying members of the U.S. military in major cities in the U.S., the move was met with resounding criticism. That criticism continued in the days that followed, particularly how some members of the military were handling the situation — and in this case, the guarding of a TJ Maxx in Boston, Massachusetts.
The president's announcement had come after several days of protests over the issue of police brutality, sparked by the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd on May 25. Some protests had escalated into riots, leading to an influx of police and, eventually, the military. The decision came after Trump had berated state governors on a call the same day as the initial announcement, calling their response to the protests and subsequent riots as "weak." As the protests continue, however, they've mostly been peaceful, which has resulted in a scaling back of the troops.
Of course, that didn't stop Twitter from its collective ridicule, prompting several responses criticizing their presence. Not to mention their apparent penchant for guarding a discount clothing retailer as the protests themselves were calling for fundamental changes to the system. Here's just a sampling of what some had to say.
Protect the Back Bay TJ Maxx at all costs! #bostonprotest pic.twitter.com/sGiaSGiyIA— Liza Behrendt (@lizaveta9) June 8, 2020
A quick bike ride through the city makes it clear where Boston's priorities lie. National Guard posted up outside the TJ Maxx and Four Seasons Hotel. Police with batons all along Boylston St. None of them wearing masks. No one helping the mentally ill in the streets— Tracey (@tracey_lum) June 5, 2020
imagine joining the army to defend a fucking tj maxx in boston lmao https://t.co/3Qfwz8mQ5c— Steve Jail (@steve_jail) June 5, 2020
Anyone know who the armed men in camo in front of the TJ MAXX in Back Bay are? #Boston #discountshopping— Chris Cote (@cote_energy) June 3, 2020
Guarding the TJ Maxx on Newbury street. It looks like the US military is occupying Back Bay and much of central #Boston. Absolutely surreal and a complete waste of time and money. I saw dozens of police and military standing around looking bored. pic.twitter.com/xS7gkT16fu— Claire Sadar (@KARepublic) June 8, 2020
My dad was and my son is military police. Their first training was to be lethal. Then they’re trained to defend military installations using their weapons. These are not the guys you want guarding TJ Maxx.— Ray Fink (@rayfink86) June 3, 2020
you can breathe easy Boston - TJ Maxx and the future of discount designer clothes are secure for tonight. pic.twitter.com/9X556KL4Lk— Faine Greenwood (@faineg) June 3, 2020
"ANTIFA WILL NOT BREAK THIS LINE. WE WILL PROTECT THE TJ MAXX AT ALL COST" https://t.co/VcbN1tXX8H— ピンクの髪の猫 (@PinkHairedCat) June 8, 2020
president: read the statement..— emmi (@emmibevensee) June 8, 2020
general of the national guard *defeated look*: We are proud to be sponsored by TJ Maxx as we love the high quality of their products and appeal of the deals. We would gladly give our lives to protect a single pair of kitty socks from TJ Maxx Inc. https://t.co/QILRNos3Ln
I know this isn't news but it really is something to see a bunch of dudes in full military gear with automatic weapons outside the Newbury St TJ Maxx on a Tuesday at 930pm— medium alison (@MicaelaSlotin) June 3, 2020
Thinking about how the us military values the windows of boloco, tj maxx, and muji more than the lives of Black people pic.twitter.com/uOlrsPFB06— sean fl*nnery (@notseanflannery) June 5, 2020
White people think burning down a target is "destroying the community" because living in suburbs is just deciding between going to the strip mall with the TJ Maxx or the strip mall with the PF Chang's every weekend— Eva ''Quarantine Girlfriend'' (@ayyy_vuh) June 6, 2020