National Guard Ridiculed for Heavy Presence Outside Boston TJ Maxx

After President Donald Trump announced on June 1 that he was deploying members of the U.S. military in major cities in the U.S., the move was met with resounding criticism. That criticism continued in the days that followed, particularly how some members of the military were handling the situation — and in this case, the guarding of a TJ Maxx in Boston, Massachusetts.

The president's announcement had come after several days of protests over the issue of police brutality, sparked by the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd on May 25. Some protests had escalated into riots, leading to an influx of police and, eventually, the military. The decision came after Trump had berated state governors on a call the same day as the initial announcement, calling their response to the protests and subsequent riots as "weak." As the protests continue, however, they've mostly been peaceful, which has resulted in a scaling back of the troops.

Of course, that didn't stop Twitter from its collective ridicule, prompting several responses criticizing their presence. Not to mention their apparent penchant for guarding a discount clothing retailer as the protests themselves were calling for fundamental changes to the system. Here's just a sampling of what some had to say.