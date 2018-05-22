Pro Golfer Denied Kiss From Girlfriend After Tour Win

Professional golfer Aaron Wise was denied a kiss from his girlfriend after winning a tournament, and it was all caught on camera.

Is a check worth $1,386,000 enough to help Aaron Wise forget about getting friend zoned on TV? pic.twitter.com/njoLzXmNlv — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfaReilly) May 21, 2018

Wise, 21, had just won the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas, becoming the youngest US PGA Tour winner in over a year.

After being bestowed with a $1 million check and wrapping up an interview, a blonde woman runs out to Wise and the two embrace lovingly.

A moment passes and Wise pulls back, looks deep into the woman’s eyes, then goes in for a kiss.

Suddenly, the woman pulls back and makes an awkward face before starting to laugh, at which point Wise then also begins chuckling nervously.

While the whole exchange is cringe-worthy and painful to watch, interestingly, the mystery women appears to be Wise’s girlfriend.

A scan of his Instagram account reveal a photo of the two, in which he is giving her a kiss on the head while she smiles. A caption on the post reads, “Can’t believe I get to call this girl mine.”

While Wise’s rejected kiss was certainly funny, it was far from being the most hilarious thing to happen on a golf course this year. That award would have to go to the guy who got attacked by a goose while teeing off.

In photos shared by Blissfield Athletics (via Devon Pitts) on Twitter, the golfer was seen trying to run away from the angry fowl, only to find himself upside down and scared for his life.

“The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway,” a subsequent tweet from Blissfield explained. “To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right thought differently.”

Many Twitter users, understandably, found the photos to be quite hilarious, with one person tweeting back, “I wish we could’ve seen it live. Had to have been hilarious to see the kid running away,” and another exclaiming, “Funniest s— ever lol.”

I wish we could’ve seen it live. Had to have been hilarious to see the kid running away 😂😂😂 — Sam Markham ︻╦╤─ (@SamDMarkham) April 23, 2018

One person jokingly wrote, “if only he had some sort of metal club that he could wave and protect himself with….where would something like that be found at such a moment?”

“The goose come from behind him and caught him off guard. He was keeping an eye on another goose at the time,” Blissfield wrote back. Another Twitter user then inquired, “Don’t get the third pic. How did he get upended?”

“He stood up after the 2nd picture and tripped trying to run away resulting in the 3rd picture,” Blissfield answered.