Principal Charged After Student Provides Police With Sex Tape

A principal in Ohio is facing charges after a student came forward with a sex tape.

Courtney Alfred, a principal at Education Alternatives in Bedford, Ohio, was arrested and charged with sexual battery on Thursday, March 29, after a 17-year-old male student told authorities that he had a sexual relationship with the married school official, Cleveland 19 News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her arrest came last week after the teenager notified police and claimed he was sexually involved with the 39-year-old principal, providing authorities with a video of himself having sex with woman who police later discovered had the same tattoo as Alfred.

“He’s saying that he took video of them having sex and in that encounter, you see a tattoo. We got a search warrant to see her tattoo, that tattoo matches the one on the video,” Bedford Police Deputy Chief Rick Suts told news station ABC 15.

The teen told authorities that their relationship began in December 2016 when Alfred kissed him in the gym.

“He says the relationship started when they were upstairs in the gym alone, that she kissed him on the mouth,” Suts said. “Since then, there had been numerous encounters in her van.”

The relationship reportedly continued for months, eventually progressing into a sexual relationship. Investigators also learned that the two had exchanged text messages and that Alfred had wired money into the teen’s account. The 17-year-old told authorities that Alfred gave him the money so that he would keep the relationship a secret from her husband.

Alfred pleaded not guilty to the sexual battery charge. She was released from jail on $25,000 bond and is set to make her next court appearance on Monday, April 16.

Education Alternatives, the school where Alfred was employed, did not respond to a request for comment. Alfred’s current employment status with the school is not currently known.