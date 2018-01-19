Where’s the Heir’s Hair? Prince William Debuts Shaved Head

Prince William is the heir to the crown, but he won’t have hair to rest it on as the 35-year-old recently debuted a new shaved head look.

Reportedly, William made the decision to get his head buzzed after enduring years of his brother Harry teasing him about going bald.

According to The Daily Mail, the prince paid the equivalent of about $220 to get his head shaved by his wife Kate’s hairdresser.

London barber Antony Kent feels this was an outrageous price, however. “That price has no relation to the actual cost – if Wills came in here he’d get the same cut for just over a tenner,” Kent said. “I guess it’s the price of privacy. He’s paying for them to be discreet.”

Breaking: Prince William is now handsome. pic.twitter.com/uXXFN6KyEl — Jeff Macke (@JeffMacke) January 18, 2018

While William’s new hair is certianly the talk of town today, the world is still buzzing about the recently announced engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis even jumped in the conversation with some suggestions on what she’d serve them at their wedding.

TMZ cameras caught up to De Laurentiis at LAX and asked if she “would be up for catering the royal wedding.” She very quickly replied, “Who wouldn’t be? I think anybody in my position would love it.”

The cameraman then asked her what she’d cook if the royal family did reach out to her. “Well, that is debatable. I would let them decide what they like. I don’t know much about what they like,” she said, smiling.

Pressing her further, the cameraman asked her if she would “go Italian.” “Of course. What else is there?” she jokingly responded.

Considering that Markle is from the United States, the cameraman finally asked De Laurentiis if she would consider serving something “American” at the wedding reception. The chef politely quipped back, “I think Italian is American, at the end of the day.”

Prince Harry and Markle have announced they will wed in May.

An official statement from the British royalty read, “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”