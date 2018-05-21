Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted for First Time Since Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in public on Monday for the first time since their royal wedding.

The couple was seen driving through London together with smiles of contentment on their faces. Paparazzi photographers caught sight of them in photos published by TMZ. They were returning to Kensington Palace, where they are currently living in a small residence on the property called Nottingham Cottage.

See the photo here.

They might not be living in Prince Harry‘s old bachelor pad for long, as the massive Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace is reportedly being renovated for the couple.The apartment was previously occupied by the Queen’s cousin, Richard the Duke of Gloucester. The 73-year-old’s children are now grown up, and he offered to vacate so that the newlyweds could have the magnificent dwelling.

Apartment 1 has a staggering 21 bedrooms. It serves as yet more evidence that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to have children as soon as possible. They will also reportedly live right next door to Kate Middleton and Prince William, making them an active aunt and uncle in the lives of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and now Prince Louis.

Last year, Royal courtiers suggested that Markle would simply be moving in with Prince Harry in Nottingham Cottage, which is also on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The small house has suited the young prince well, offering plenty of freedom and privacy, but sources close to him say that he always planned to leave it once he started his family. The two-bedroom “Nott Cott” as it is commonly referred to doesn’t quite compare to Apartment 1, which is within Kensington Palace itself.

As far as their preparations for co-habitating, the prince has reportedly made some concessions. According to insiders, Markle convinced Prince Harry to give up smoking and reduce his alcohol consumption. They added that part of the motivation was long-term health, as the couple hopes to start a family very soon.

Aside from moving around within the palace grounds in London, Prince Harry and Markle are reportedly looking for a second home in the country, according to a report by The Sunday Times. The couple officially asked wedding guests to donate to one of their favorite charitable organizations in lieu of gifts, though their close friends and family received a small list of items to furnish their new home. The couple registered at the highly exclusive Soho House in London.