Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Confirmed to Split From Royal Charity Shared With Prince William, Kate Middleton

It’s been officially confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have split from the Royal Charity they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to ET Canada, the announcement was made on Thursday by Palace officials who said, “Later this year the Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from the Royal Foundation,” the statement continued. “In addition both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on the Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together.

“These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” the statement added.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation,” the statement concluded. “They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

The outlet goes on to cite a source who told reporters that the charity split stems from a “very bad” feud between William and Harry that has allegedly been raging for months.

“Certainly the animosity over status, money, and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split, too,” the source claimed, adding how Markle and Harry want to do things differently than William and Kate.

The source added: “William is the future king and so is sometimes restricted in what he can do. The Sussexes want the flexibility of more commercial decisions,” the source also said. “But the brothers’ relationship has vastly improved since their working lives have separated.”

The outlet does go on to note, however, that a separate source stated, “Nothing will be done quickly and it’ll be a phased untangling of many of the joint initiatives, not an overnight chop.”

The Royal Foundation charity was originally established by William and Harry in 2009. As mentioned, Harry and Markle will go on to establish their own charity.