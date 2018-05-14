President Trump Reveals the Status of First Lady Melania Trump, Says He’ll Visit Her

President Donald Trump addressed First Lady Melania Trump’s medical procedure on Monday, tweeting as he headed to the hospital.

“Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania,” President Trump wrote on Monday afternoon. “Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers!”

The White House announced on Monday that Melania had been treated for a benign kidney condition. The statement emphasized that everything had gone well, and that the First Lady was feeling good.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.



“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” she continued.

Melania was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for the procedure.

Many were caught off guard by the news, as there was no word of the First Lady’s condition until today. Just last week, she unveiled her “Be Best” campaign, an undertaking which she hopes will help diminish and ultimately end bullying and cyber-bullying.

It was a rare public engagement for the first lady, and she was criticized for its simplicity and for apparently copying old pamphlets and presenting them as new publications.

Still, if she was suffering from her kidney condition at the time she gave no indication. These days, many interpret the First Lady’s every move as a cryptic hint about her husband’s dealings and his infidelity. Comedians and commentators often note how little she cracks a smile in public, relating it back to the president’s many alleged affairs over the years, and last month she even became a viral meme when she wore a wide-brimmed hat that prevented President Trump from kissing her.

Still, those jokes may not be far off according to the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron. After she and her husband returned from a visit to the White House last month, Brigitte Macron told French newspaper Le Monde that Melania Trump is under strict supervision from the Secret Service.

“She cannot do anything. She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside,” Macron said, according to a translation by The Guardian. “Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality, but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do,” she explained.