President Trump Praises ‘Incredible’ Mom but Doesn’t Mention Melania on Mother’s Day

President Donald Trump’s special Mother’s Day address included a tribute to his “incredible” mother, but he surprisingly did not mention First Lady Melania Trump.

“My fellow Americans, this Sunday is one of the most important days of the year: Mother’s Day. Since the earlier days of our republic, America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers,” Trump said at the start of the brief address.

Trump then praised his late mother, Mary MacLeod, who died in 2000. MacLeod’s other children include Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a Senior Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Third Circuit.

“My mother was a great person. Her name was Mary MacLeod. She came from Scotland and she met my father when she was very young. They were married for many, many years,” Trump said, reports PEOPLE. “I learned so much from my mother. She was just incredible. Warm, loving, really smart, could be tough if she had to be, but basically she was a really nice person.”

Trump did not mention Melania, whom he married in 2005. They share a son, 12-year-old Barron Trump.

Notably, Trump’s 2017 Mother’s Day message did mention Melania.

“Wishing [FLOTUS] Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends,” the President tweeted in 2017.

Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends! Happy #MothersDay — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2017

Melania did wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day on her own social media accounts. She posted a picture of pink roses on Instagram and Twitter, adding the message “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Vice President Mike Pence did mention his wife, Karen, in his Mother’s Day speech. “Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mom, Nancy Fritsch, to my wonderful wife, Karen (the best Mom 3 kids could ever have!) and to all of America’s incredible Moms! Have a great #MothersDay,” the former Indiana Congressman wrote.

Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mom, Nancy Fritsch, to my wonderful wife, Karen (the best Mom 3 kids could ever have!) and to all of America’s incredible Moms! Have a great #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/pzvujGjBcS — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 13, 2018

Second Lady Karen Pence retweeted a message posted by The White House.

“Happy [Mother’s Day]! Today, and every day, let us express our utmost respect, admiration, and appreciation for our mothers who have given us the sacred gifts of life and unconditional love,” the message reads.

Happy #MothersDay! Today, and every day, let us express our utmost respect, admiration, and appreciation for our mothers who have given us the sacred gifts of life and unconditional love. pic.twitter.com/3i3qwPt0qj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2018

Trump’s Mother’s Day message come as Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs remain in the headlines. Adult film star Stormy Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, shortly after Barron was born. Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about it before the 2016 presidential election.

Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal also claims she had a 10-month affair with Trump starting in 2006.

Trump has denied both affairs, although Rudy Giualiani said on May 2 that Trump reimbursed Cohen for paying Daniels.