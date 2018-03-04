President Trump Jokes Melania Will Be ‘Next to Leave’ White House

President Donald Trump did his best to keep it light during his speech at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday night, but some of his jokes may have hit a little too close to home.

The president had a number of humorous one-liners jotted down for the event, where he spoke to hundreds of journalists and lawmakers, many of whom he’s attacked in the press since taking office. To set the tone, he began with quips at the expense of his administration, himself and even his family.

“So many people have been leaving the White House. It’s invigorating since you want turnover,” he said. “I like chaos. It really is good. Who’s going to be the next to leave ― [aide] Steve Miller or Melania?”

The joke was met with an even mixture of gasps and laughs, according to a report by NPR.

“That’s terrible. But you love me right, honey?” The president said in an attempt to soften the punch line.

.@realDonaldTrump just humiliated his wife at the Gridiron Club dinner. I hope someone posts his speech. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 4, 2018

Many reports and rumors from the White House have said that the First Lady has been distant and icy, especially since the latest batch of revelations concerning adult actress Stormy Daniels came out.

The performer has reportedly been released from her non-disclosure agreement and is free to discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, which reportedly took place around the time that Melania gave birth to their youngest son, Barron. Shortly after, a former Playboy model came forward about her alleged affair with the now-president as well.

Melania wasn’t the only member of President Trump’s family to be the butt of the joke on Saturday. The president opened his remarks by acknowledging stories about his son-in-law and White House aide, Jared Kushner, who had his security clearance downgraded by the secret service.

“Before I get started, I wanted to apologize for arriving a little bit late,” Trump began. “You know, we’re late tonight because Jared could not get through the security.”

He went on to mention former aide Steve Bannon, saying he “leaked more than the Titanic,” and he referred to Vice President Mike Pence as his “apprentice.” The president also claimed that he offered Attorney General Jeff Sessions a ride to the event, but he had “recused himself.”

President Trump didn’t spare himself, either. He confessed, “My staff was concerned that I couldn’t do self-deprecating humor. And I told them not to worry, nobody does self-deprecating humor better than I do.”