President Trump’s Hair Fought the Wind and the Wind Won

While hopping aboard Air Force One on Feb. 2, President Trump’s hair picked a fight with the wind and the wind won.

In a video that has now gone viral, Trump is seen walking up to the stairs of the plane and then ascending them.

The wind is already noticeably forceful as he steps up, but as soon as he hits the stairs a large gust pushes through and blows his hair around, revealing a significant balding area on the back of his head.

He either did not notice the shift in his hairdo or he did not care, as at the end of the clip shared by New York Magazine he does nothing to try and fix it. He simply gives a parting wave.

President Trump has been in the headlines quite a lot lately. Many of those due to the reports that he once had an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Donald Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claims to have thought to herself.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature

A source close to the situation says that along with the complete interview, Daniels details many things about her time with Trump, such as “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

The news of this past interview came on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that one of Trump’s lawyers arranged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in 2016, just before the presidential election.

That payment was meant to be in exchange for her keeping quiet about the affair she had with Trump. The actress reportedly signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement about the matter, but this new interview pre-dates the terms of that contract.

Trump, along with his current administration and Daniels herself have all denied the affair ever took place, with Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen claiming that the adult film star called the allegations “completely false.”