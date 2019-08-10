President Trump Goes off on Rally Crowd Size During Hospital Visit to El Paso With Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump recently made a trip to El Paso, Texas to visit with victims of the recent mass shooting, and while meeting with patients and doctors in an El Paso hospital, Trump was heard going on about the size of the crowd at a recent rally he held. In a video that had since gone viral, Trump is heard saying, “Look at this group of people. Can you believe this? Good looking people. I was here three months ago, we made a speech, and we had a — what was the name of the arena?”

A voice then clarifies the name of the venue as the “El Paso Coliseum.”

“That was some crowd, and we had twice the number outside, and then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot,” Trump replied, referring to current presidential hopeful and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke. Trump’s visit to El Paso, came after his visit to Dayton, Ohio, where a second mass shooting took place over the weekend.

This is viewer video of President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS at @umcelpaso meeting with victims and medical staff. Send us any photos/videos of president Trump’s visit to #ElPaso and we may show it on TV. Upload here: https://t.co/UHa4MdGOH4 pic.twitter.com/DD5otJtYEg — CBS4Local (@CBS4Local) August 8, 2019

Many have since taken to social media to comment on the President’s statement, with one person tweeting, “Only Trump would attend a rally for shooting victims and then brag about the crowd size. It’s always gotta be about him.”

“Beto O’Rourke hugs El Paso Shooting Witness. Gives him his personal cell phone number. Trump brags about his crowd size at hospital [where] eight victims are still in recovery. That says it all,” another person said.

Rep. Jackie Speier reacts to Trump bragging about crowd size during visit in El Paso: “Well, once again we have a President who has no emotive qualities whatsoever. It’s about crowd size, it always comes back to him. What these grieving families need right now is consolation” pic.twitter.com/4GElaQlfyC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 8, 2019

“Leave it up to President Trump to visit victims of a terrible hate crime and console himself. His crowd was bigger. Beto’s was small. And what’s the name of that arena? Absolutely shameful,” someone else offered.

The tragic mass shooting in El Paso claimed the lives of 20 people, with 27 more injured. The shooter was taken into police custody. The Dayton shooting claimed the lives of nine victims, with another 27 reported injured. That shooter was killed by police.

