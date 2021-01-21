President Joe Biden Pushes for Stimulus Checks and Americans Are Getting Eager With Memes
President Joe Biden is pushing for a new round of stimulus checks and Americans are expressing their eagerness with some hilarious memes. Ahead of his swearing-in on Wednesday, Biden expressed support for sending citizens $2,000 stimulus payments, as part of a larger COVID-19 economic impact bill. The second bill, passed in December, provided $600 payments, so now Biden says he wants to get Americans the remaining $1,400.
"$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table," Biden wrote in a tweet on Jan. 10. "We need $2,000 stimulus checks." In order to make this happen, Biden has included $1,400 payments in his American Rescue Plan proposal. In addition to the direct cash payments, the list of "key elements" Biden's plan includes extended unemployment, rent relief, food assistance, aid to small businesses, and keeping essential frontline workers on the job. Americans from all over are very ready for a new bill to be passed, especially if it means they will be provided more money to help with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down to see some means and read more.
Me checking my email to see if Biden sent me my green card and stimulus check. pic.twitter.com/nNABIYePgs— A N G E L (@xm_angelx) January 20, 2021
"Joe Biden has been president for a couple hours and still no stimulus check... IMPEACH HIM!!!"
*Me waiting for Biden to give us that $1400 stimulus check and forgive my student loans pic.twitter.com/mqXK9vwGY3— Bryce Bleeker (@BleekerBryce) January 21, 2021
"It's 6:30am of Biden's 2nd day of work, no stimulus."
“I got my stimulus check finally and it came today of all days”
Joe Biden is already bringing my coworker prosperity lmao 😆 pic.twitter.com/1ogdk9rAGS— Amymechii-✨⛅️Head in the Cloud(s) ⛅️✨-BLM (@chiisaistars) January 20, 2021
"Yo, Biden, where's my stimulus check you promised? It's been 2 hours."
Officially President Joe Biden. Now about the stimulus... pic.twitter.com/JKXH5wtcQO— Duff. (@duffthebrand) January 20, 2021
"Biden gotta send out that stimulus this week."
"Biden pls get those stimulus checks rolling and make sure you pass all of the bills you said you'd pass we've been through hell these past 4 years."
Me whenever Biden mentions the $2000 stimulus pic.twitter.com/yQiQeqI5m3— Drewberz (@buddy_ferrara) January 21, 2021
"What time Biden erasing Student Loan Debt? Is it before or after he drops this stimulus check?"
Joe Biden when he’s settling for a $1400 stimulus check over $2000 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/Q8NOPYFuta— Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) January 16, 2021
"Okay Biden. I need my stimulus pending tonight sir."