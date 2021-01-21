President Joe Biden Pushes for Stimulus Checks and Americans Are Getting Eager With Memes

President Joe Biden is pushing for a new round of stimulus checks and Americans are expressing their eagerness with some hilarious memes. Ahead of his swearing-in on Wednesday, Biden expressed support for sending citizens $2,000 stimulus payments, as part of a larger COVID-19 economic impact bill. The second bill, passed in December, provided $600 payments, so now Biden says he wants to get Americans the remaining $1,400.

"$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table," Biden wrote in a tweet on Jan. 10. "We need $2,000 stimulus checks." In order to make this happen, Biden has included $1,400 payments in his American Rescue Plan proposal. In addition to the direct cash payments, the list of "key elements" Biden's plan includes extended unemployment, rent relief, food assistance, aid to small businesses, and keeping essential frontline workers on the job. Americans from all over are very ready for a new bill to be passed, especially if it means they will be provided more money to help with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down to see some means and read more.