President-Elect Joe Biden Injures Ankle During Walk With Dog Major

President-Elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major during a walk Saturday, Biden's doctor said Sunday. Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot and will need to wear a walking boot for the next few weeks. Biden's team also announced it will have an all-female communications staff when his administration takes office on Jan. 20.

"Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," Dr.Kevin O'Connor said Sunday, reports CNN. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks." Before releasing that statement, Biden's office said he went to an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution."

Biden turned 78 on Nov. 20, and he will be the oldest president in U.S. history. During the campaign, Biden released a summary of his medical history, including a physical exam from O'Connor, the executive medicine director at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates. At the time, O'Connor wrote that Biden is "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have two German Shepards, Major and Champ. Major was fostered by the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 and Champ has been a member of the family since 2008. Major is set to be the first dog adopted from an animal shelter to live in the White House, notes Snopes.

Biden's injury was not the only major statement to come from the transition team on Sunday. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also revealed their communications staff, made entirely of women for the first time in U.S. history. Jen Psaki, who served as White House communications director and deputy White House press secretary during President Barack Obama's administration was named White House press secretary, reports CBS News. Kate Bedingfield will be the White House communications director after serving in that role for the Biden-Harris campaign. Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders, who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign, will be Harris' spokesperson and a senior advisor.

Elizabeth Alexander served as a campaign senior advisor and will be the communications director for Jill Biden. Ashley Etienne, a former communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be Harris' communications director. Karine Jean Pierre will be principle deputy press secretary and Phili Tobar ws named deputy White House communications director.