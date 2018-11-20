President Donald Trump to Pardon Peas, the 2018 White House Thanksgiving Turkey

President Donald Trump has pardoned Peas, the 2018 White House Thanksgiving Turkey.

The White House revealed the news on Twitter, explaining that after all the votes were counted, it was Peas who emerged victorious.

“The votes are in, and Peas has won the title of 2018 National Thanksgiving Turkey!” the post stated. “After today’s ceremony, both Peas and Carrots will make the journey to their new home at [Virginia Tech’s] ‘Gobbler’s Rest’ exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia.”

Video of the annual turkey pardoning was also shared by the White House, with the administration announcing that Peas was not the only pardoned turkey.

Peas was up against another turkey named Carrots (Peas & Carrots), and Carrots will also be pardoned.

The turkey pardoning ceremony was not just for fun, however, as President Trump also took a moment to honor the men and women of the United States Armed Services.

“As we gather together this week with those we love, we share our gratitude to all of those who spend this holiday very, very far from home, serving in our military overseas,” he said during his speech.

According to the White House, the tradition of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation first began in 1947. A little over four decades later, President H.W. Bush began the annual tradition of “pardoning” a turkey.

Each turkey that comes to the White House weighs between 36 to 45 pounds, and arrives when they are 20 weeks old.

Many of the The White House’s Twitter followers have since taken to joking about the pardoning of Peas, with one person joking, “Good to see a that #Trump has given Peas a chance…”

“PEAS on Earth, good will towards men!” another user quipped.