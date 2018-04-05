President Trump’s Hair Continues to Lose Battle of Wind in Blowout

President Donald Trump has a notorious head of hair that continues to lose every battle it mounts against the wind.

In a new photo that you can seen at The Blast, Trump was seen climbing aboard Air Force One on Thursday, bound for a tax policy event in West Virginia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As he made his way up to the steps of the plane, a gust of wind rolled through and swooped his hair up just at the right moment for the photo to be snapped.

The president’s hair was the topic of conversation earlier in February as well, when it picked a fight with the wind while Trump was hopping aboard Air Force One.

In a video that went viral, Trump is seen walking up to the stairs of the plane and then ascending them.

The wind is already noticeably forceful as he steps up, but as soon as he hits the stairs a large gust pushes through and blows his hair around, revealing the significant balding area on the back of his head.

He either did not notice the shift in his hairdo or he did not care, as at the end of the clip shared by New York Magazine he did nothing to try and fix it. He simply gives a parting wave.

Shortly thereafter, while speaking at CPAC, President Trump cracked a joke about his hair, saying, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot.”

“I try like hell to hide that bald spot” – President Trump jokes about his hair at conservatives’ conference pic.twitter.com/ePT4MtKg17 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 23, 2018

The comment came after Trump made acknowledgement of the large video screens projecting his image.

He then turned around and showed off the back of his hair to the crowd and fired off the quip that had the room chuckling.

President Trump may welcome the headlines about his hair, as they provided a brief distraction from the headlines about his alleged affair with adult films star Stormy Daniels.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

She recently told her whole story to Anderson Copper on 60 Minutes, in an interview that garnered over 20 million viewers.