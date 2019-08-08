President Donald Trump Bashes Joe Biden as ‘Boring’ Between El Paso and Dayton Visits

President Donald Trump isn’t one to shy away from making comments, no matter the situation. With the nation in the midst of more tragedies following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, many Americans are voicing their opinions and feelings about the current state of the country.

Trump, who hours before had traveled to El Paso to speak with victims and families of the victims, took an opportunity to make a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter.

“Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy,” tweeted Trump. “It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!”

Earlier in the day when he was departing the White House, Trump also told reporters on his way out that Biden “has truly lost his fastball, that I can tell you.”

Biden had just given a speech in Burlington, Iowa, and what incited Trump was Biden’s comment that the president has fueled the white supremacists in the country.

“The danger that Donald Trump and the alt-right pose to this nation isn’t hypothetical,” Biden said.

In typical fashion, Trump’s tweet created an eruption of responses on social media. It even drew a response from Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield. In a quote tweet of Trump’s post, Bedingfield said, “Glad you’re watching. He’s talking to you.”

One user quickly responded, “The last thing this country needs is a reality TV show President who cares more about sensational ratings and clicks and views than the actual American people.”

Another response that garnered over 2,800 favorites was, “Sure. Never mind the grieving families & communities. Trash Joe Biden because he is actually speaking meaningfully to the nation.”

Trump later tweeted a video out with various interactions and scenes from his visit to El Paso. The post read, “Incredible afternoon in El Paso, Texas. We love you, and are with you, all the way!”

In regards to Biden, the longtime U.S. Senator in Delaware finds himself in a heated race to represent the Democrats and counter Trump in the 2020 election. Biden is in contention with a bevy of candidates for the position, most notably Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke.

In a separate incident, Trump also used Twitter to take shots at Warren and Sanders.