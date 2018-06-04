Pregnant Woman Shot at Dallas Football Game, Emergency C-Section Underway

At least five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and wounded at a football game in a Dallas, Texas neighborhood Sunday night. The extent of the victims’ injuries are unknown, although CBS Dallas reports that the woman underwent an emergency C-section and was in critical condition.

Information about the potential shooter or shooters was not immediately available, although police told CBS Dallas that a group of men pulled up to the scene and started shooting. No suspects have been arrested although police said two suspects are wanted.

The shooting occurred at the Juanita Craft Recreational Center shortly before 9:30 p.m. near Fair Park, police said.

At least 60 gunshots could be heard in a video taken on a cellphone shared by CBS Dallas. A large crowd was gathered on the field when multiple shots rang out, according to the video.

The baby delivered in the emergency C-section is reportedly OK, although the latest update at press time on the mother’s condition listed her as critical. She was shot in the chest, KDFW reports.

The station said another woman was shot in the head and three other people were shot in the leg.

Police reportedly “acted as first responders” where they helped treat victims before they were transported to the hospital. Some used tourniquets to ease the bleeding.

The shooting came after a game between athletes from two Dallas neighborhoods had finished. The groups had reportedly been meeting at the field on Sunday nights for the past two weeks.