Footage of Police Wrongfully Tackling and Handcuffing Georgia Man Infuriates Onlookers

Recently surfaced footage of police wrongfully tackling and handcuffing a Georgia man has infuriated social media onlookers. In the video, White officers from the city of Valdosta are seen confronting a Black man whom they believe to be the suspect in a "suspicious activity" investigation.

They approach him as he standing in a lot and he tells them what he has been doing and where he came from. As the man is cooperating and speaking to one of the officers, another comes up behind him, wraps his arms around the man, and then body slams him to the ground. A crack can be heard, and then other officers get involved to handcuff him. The man can be heard crying that the officer who slammed him into the ground "broke my ribs." The man desperately asks why he is being arrested and one of the officers says it is because they have a warrant for his arrest.

Valdosta Police Department has been sued for 700K after arresting this guy while searching for “suspicious acitivity”. Come to find out he wasn’t even the right suspect.. pic.twitter.com/Fyiq8hm0TG — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) June 24, 2020

It is at this moment that another one of the officers tells them that this man does not have warrant out for his arrest, as that individual was elsewhere. They appear to be very confused, and of them asks, "There's two different people?" They uncuff him and then one officer asks if they got his I.D. and ran it, and if so was "it good?" The answer to all questions was "yeah."