Footage of Police Wrongfully Tackling and Handcuffing Georgia Man Infuriates Onlookers
Recently surfaced footage of police wrongfully tackling and handcuffing a Georgia man has infuriated social media onlookers. In the video, White officers from the city of Valdosta are seen confronting a Black man whom they believe to be the suspect in a "suspicious activity" investigation.
They approach him as he standing in a lot and he tells them what he has been doing and where he came from. As the man is cooperating and speaking to one of the officers, another comes up behind him, wraps his arms around the man, and then body slams him to the ground. A crack can be heard, and then other officers get involved to handcuff him. The man can be heard crying that the officer who slammed him into the ground "broke my ribs." The man desperately asks why he is being arrested and one of the officers says it is because they have a warrant for his arrest.
Valdosta Police Department has been sued for 700K after arresting this guy while searching for “suspicious acitivity”. Come to find out he wasn’t even the right suspect..June 24, 2020
It is at this moment that another one of the officers tells them that this man does not have warrant out for his arrest, as that individual was elsewhere. They appear to be very confused, and of them asks, "There's two different people?" They uncuff him and then one officer asks if they got his I.D. and ran it, and if so was "it good?" The answer to all questions was "yeah." Scroll down to read what some heated Twitter users are saying about it.
Even if he was the guy with warrant this escalation is insane. The first officer obviously has this under control. Why come in and just body slam a compliant "suspect"??? Holy shit— Toss a Coin to Your Witcher (@greatbriton) June 24, 2020
This is why we run. This is why we are terrified of the police. This is why revamping police training is needed. This why we need neighborhood policing.— smallthangtoaGIANT (@poet2idie) June 24, 2020
this man deserves every penny.. He wont need that Western Union no more thats fs
Cops really need to take a loong look at themselves in the mirror... and most definitely think thrice before doing ANYTHING aggressive.#unreal #BLM— EME Architecture (@ArchitectureEme) June 24, 2020
He needs to sue the individual cops who violated his rights also. If cop’s personal salaries, property and pensions are garnished to fulfill a settlement , a lot of this nonsense would stop— Blacknproud20 (@Blacknproud201) June 24, 2020
Exactly! And if the first cop went through with checking his ID, maybe he’d realize that he’s not the suspect with a warrant over him. The second cop just came out of nowhere slammed him for no reason. Should’ve been a few questions, some ID checks and boom over with.— Uncle Iroh (@Etronx7) June 24, 2020
Not only that they broke his arm...— Monica (@Monicaa_Howard) June 24, 2020
Yep If they did that and made cops carry malpractice insurance or could hold them personally financially responsible you would see this stuff stop in a heartbeat! It is like a reckless driver vs. a good one. Usually the reckless driver doesn't have insurance.— Bigmamma (@Givemeabreak305) June 24, 2020
Right— SherrieOwens (@YvetteOwens) June 24, 2020
It’s crazy because he wasn’t violent or even threatening and they felt the need to slam him to the ground and cuff him without probable cause.— 🦦 (@LukeSocrates) June 24, 2020
never left— TⒶCO 🏴 (@yumtacos) June 24, 2020
Okay 😡😡😡— Gwendolyn Dukes (@GwendolynDukes2) June 24, 2020
It’s ALWAYS a gang of them attacking ONE person.....ALWAYS.— Yen_Yen (@YenNikole) June 24, 2020
Exxxxxactly— MsDee (@femaleatlhawk) June 24, 2020
So instead of going after the man with a warrant they go after a man that just “looks suspicious” , this is why “looking suspicious” shouldn’t be a thing BAN IT , it’s just another reason to profile then things like this happens..— Pretty Ting 🤎 (@NajaNichols) June 24, 2020