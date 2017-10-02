The Moment Police Closed in on Vegas Shooter and Blew Door off Hotel Room

A shooter opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country concert Sunday night in Las Vegas, killing over 50 people and wounding over 500 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history.

The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, where he had reportedly been staying since Sept. 28. Paddock was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police arrived, and at least 10 guns were found in the room. Paddock had shattered multiple windows in the room.

The Daily Mail has obtained audio of the moment authorities breached Paddock’s room, with officers warning others to get back.

“We have sight on the suspect’s door. I need everyone in the hallway to be aware of it and get back,” a SWAT member told a dispatcher.

“All units on the 32nd floor, SWAT has explosive breach, everyone in the hallway needs to move back, all units move back,” the dispatcher tells the officers.

The SWAT team can then be heard blowing the door off Paddock’s room.

“This is something that was simply outrageous, uncalled for, and so many innocent people, young people, children, parents, who have lost loved ones, and so many stuff suffering in the hospitals, gone through major surgery,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodwin, according to BuzzFeed News.

