Police Caught on Camera Punching Young Woman on Beach Placed on Leave as Investigation Begins

The police officers who were involved in the arrest of 20-year-old Emily Weinman on a beach in New Jersey Saturday afternoon have been placed on administrative leave during a “full and thorough” internal affairs investigation, BuzzFeed News reports.

The Wildwood Police Department made the announcement about the investigation on Sunday night, following massive internet backlash over footage of a disturbing arrest in which an officer appears to punch Weinman.

In the viral footage, an officer seems to punch Weinman twice in the head as beachgoers shouted “stop resisting.” A second policeman is also seen trying to help subdue Weinman.

While the Wildwood police chief called the footage “alarming, He doesn’t want to rush to any judgement until having the final results of the investigation,” a statement read.

Major Ernie Troiano Jr. told Philly.com that body camera footage will be released soon and features the 20-year-old spitting on and insulting the officers.

“It wasn’t just that this officer decided to beat her up,” Troiano said. “That wasn’t the case.”

In a since-deleted post, Weinman wrote about what happened, alleging she and her friend were approached by two officers, who asked them about their ages. Weinman was also there with her daughter, and her daughter’s father.

After being given a breathalyzer test, Weinman claims she asked the officers if they didn’t have “something better to do as cops than to stop people for underage drinking on the beach.”

She went on to add that the officer wanted to issue a citation and asked her for her name, but she refused to give it. The officer then said he was arresting her, and Weinman tripped while backing away from him.

“The cop tackled me to the ground and smashed my head into the sand,” the post claimed. “At that point, I blacked out and fought any way possible trying to get up and push him off me.”

“Thats when he head locked me me [sic] by his arm around my neck, punched on me in my head and then he head locked me again but this time choking me, I was gasping for [air]. Yes, i know I should’ve gave him my name.. I was partly wrong in a way but I was scared,” she added.

Weinman, a Philadelphia native, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

The Wildwood police department is asking those with “supporting video” of the incident to contact them. The Professional Standards Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will assist with the investigation.