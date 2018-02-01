Study Finds Pizza Is Healthier for Breakfast Than Most Cereals

If your Sunday brunch includes a slice of pizza, you’re already on the newest health craze.

According to a recent study, a slice of pizza for breakfast just may be healthier than a common bland bowl of cereal. The revelation lies in the fact that, unlike sugary cereals, pizza actually has some nutritional value. That leftover pizza from the night before, covered in an array of different toppings, has protein, carbs, vegetables, and healthy fats, whereas most of America’s cereal options lack any real nutritional value.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning,” Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN to The Daily Meal said. “Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”

News of the claim has left pizza lovers resounding in joy.

“Saw the words ‘pizza’ and ‘breakfast’…you can stop talking now. I’M. IN,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Apparently pizza is a healthier breakfast than most cereals. I can get on board with pizza for breakfast but it won’t go as well with my latte and won’t knock out my ‘go to’ avocado toast,” Frank Gruber commented.

“See? There is still some good news in the world,” Another person commented. “Pizza is a healthier breakfast than most cereals.”

“Pizza is healthier than breakfast cereal and if this means I can eat more pizza I am all for it,” Matt Linder tweeted.

The news is especially good for those who made the New Year’s Resolution to eat healthier in 2018, and for those really on a health craze, pizza can be made healthier by opting for whole grain crust and adding more veggies.