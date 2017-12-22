Meet Pixee Fox, the ‘Living Cartoon Project’

While many children grew up playing with Barbie dolls, one woman is on a mission to look like a real-life version of the character. Pixee Fox is a 27-year-old model who has reportedly undergone more than 200 operations first to achieve a "vision" of how she wanted her body took look, then to push the boundaries of the plastic surgery industry. So far, the Swedish-born woman, who now lives in the United States, has dropped roughly $700,000 to alter her body through surgery, but she isn't done yet. Take a look at some of Fox's most jaw-dropping photos outlining her current surgical changes — and learn where she wants to go from here.

Fox's breasts: A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:07am PST One of the first operations Fox underwent was a breast augmentation, a procedure more than 290,000 women in the US opted for last year. Since then, she's had three other surgeries to inflate the size of her chest to a nearly unfathomable size 30J. Of her initial procedures in 2011, Fox told This Morning With Phillip and Holly that her artistic nature as a child drew her to experiment with cosmetic surgery, pushing her to achieve the look she envisioned for herself and creating art with her own body. The drive to look more cartoonish also pushed her to have a nose job and eyelid surgery as other beginning procedures.

World's first rib removal cosmetic surgery: A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:14am PDT Fox prides herself as being a human "science project," she told This Morning in September. "I'm basically a pioneer in the beauty industry, I'm pushing the beauty industry forward. I was the first one in the world to remove six of my ribs," she said. Her rib removal surgery, which was performed by an American doctor in Indiana, allows her to cinch her 16-inch waist even tighter using a steel corset. Though hosts questioned the procedure, pointing out that the ribs are meant to protect the body's organs, the plastic surgery addict said she takes necessary precautions to ensure her safety. "First of all, I have the corset that I almost always wear, which is kind of like my external ribcage… You've gotta really know what you're doing. For me, this is like extreme sport. It's not something that is for every person," Fox admitted. She is eyeing the world record for smallest waist, which is currently 15 inches, and hopes to cinch her midsection to 14 and a half to dethrone the record holder.

Dangerous eye color change: A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT After four breast surgeries, eyelid lifts, nose jobs, cheek fillers and more, Fox became so understanding of the interworkings of plastic surgery that she began inventing procedures and allowing doctors to perform experimental surgeries on her body. "I have many procedures that I actually invented," she said. "I've had so much surgeries and now I'm inventing my own surgeries." Of those surgeries was a permanent eye color change. No doctor in North America or Europe would perform the dangerous procedure, so the "living cartoon project" traveled to India to have her eye color transformed. She opted to make them "sea green," a bright hue that is not naturally achieveable.

Risky jaw shape surgery: A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:53pm PST Earlier in 2017, Fox had her jaw broken, shaved and reset to resemble the defined facial features of Wonder Woman's cartoon character. In June, she underwent another risky, painful procedure to achieve a symmetrical V-shaped jaw line. Fox visited a cosmetic dentist two months after the surgery to discuss getting veneers, but her body's natural healing process slowed down her hopes for another quick surgery. "I've just been able to start to eat," she said before consulting with the dentist in August. When the dentist asked Fox to open her mouth, she could only move her jaw about an inch, leaving little room for him to examine her. "Oh wow, that's how big you can open? Pixee, I can't work with that… Oh my god," he said. Fox, who is used to knocking out one procedure after the other (or multiple surgeries at a time) wasn't thrilled at the unfortunate news.

What's next? A post shared by Pixee Fox - The Living Cartoon (@pixeefox) on Apr 4, 2016 at 7:24am PDT Fox isn't giving up on her quest for different teeth; it's on the top of her (apparently lengthy) to-do list for body modification. The model says she plans to get a new set of chompers in the new year now that her jaw surgery has been given more time to heal, and is even letting fans weigh in on what "style" of teeth she should choose, from "dominate" to "Hollywood" or "Youthful."

Before and after: (Photo: Dr. Oz) With more than 200 surgeries under her 16-inch belt, Fox's before and after surgery photos look drastically different. And thought she's now plastic surgery-obsessed, she wasn't always interested in going under the knife for looks. "To be honest, I was against plastic surgery in the beginning… It was never about I didn't like how I looked, it was just this vision of myself in my head," she said. "Now it's gone to that extent that for me it's no longer about just creating a certain look. I don't do this for vanity," Fox added. She says her surgeries are not about creating new ways to show off the art form of cosmetic surgery and the human body. She also wants to create her own cartoon character surrounding her "fantasy life."

Fox's personal life: A post shared by Justin Jedlica (@justinjedlica) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT Fox says her surgery-focused plans are part of a "lifestyle" many people don't understand. With this in mind, she's sworn off dating to pursue more cosmetic procedures. Instead, she and male plastic surgery phenomenon Justin Jedlica share a home together, so they can live as a real-life Barbie and Ken. "For the time being we've both given up on love. We're committed to surgery, and won't stop until we've achieved our dream look," she told The Sun of her life with Jedlica, who has undergone more than 350 surgeries to look like a Barbie's cartoon lover, Ken. "It's easy to get the attention but it's hard to find somebody who is actually willing to be a part of the lifestyle - because we are a lifestyle," she added. "People don't realise the commitment it takes to look like this. I work out for five hours a day to keep my figure; love is the last thing on my mind."