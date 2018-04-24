Pippa Middleton Kicked out of Supermarket Just Before Birth of Sister Kate’s Baby

Just before her sister Kate gave birth to the new royal baby, Pippa Middleton was reportedly kicked out of a London supermarket.

According to The Sun, Pippa went into a Tesco Express store with her two dogs in tow, but was soon asked to leave because of the canines.

While the incident was likely a bit of an inconvenience for Pippa, she reportedly left with no argument.

As previously mentioned, not long after Pippa's grocery store situation, her sister Kate Middleton gave birth to a brand new baby boy, who Pippa just might end up being godmother too.

According to TMZ, a large betting company based in the UK called Ladbrokes has been taking bets on who might be the baby's godparents, with William's brother, Prince Harry, and Pippa coming in tied for second with 10/1 odds.

Meghan Markle, Harry's fiance, is further down the list at only 14/1 odds. While she may not have high odds for choice of godmother, Markle will still be in the child's life, as she is preparing to marry his uncle, Harry. Interestingly, Prince William's old nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke is at the top of the list.

There are also some celebrities on the list, clearly just for fun, with Elton John landing at 50/1 odds, David Beckham scoring 100/1 odds, and Donald Trump coming in with a whopping 1000/1 odds of being the baby's godfather.

The new baby was born on Monday morning, April 23, at St. Mary's Hospital in London, with the royal family exiting and posing for photos just a few hours later later.

This is the third child for The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge, after 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Additionally, he is the second son of the couple, and will be fifth in line for the throne.

At this time, the name of the new royal baby has not been announced, but he will still have a mouthful of a title regardless.

As reported by E! News, the infant's official title will be "His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, "Royal children are 'styled' differently if they are the children of a royal duke."

She also clarified that, technically speaking, the new baby will be a commoner. "It sounds complicated, but in the U.K, the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron," Koenig said.