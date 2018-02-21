Bartenders Dish On Best Pickup Lines They’ve Heard

Being as bars and nightclubs are go-to social venues, there's no doubt bartenders hear their fair share of pick-ups lines. Not only are they hit on regularly by patrons, but they also witness successful (and not so successful) attempts at bringing a potential partner home. As Huffington Post points out, Reddit users took to the platform's r/AskReddit section to discuss someone the best pick-ups lines they've either heard or delivered while mixing cocktails. The thread, which was started by user panqakee, racked up almost 30,000 points since its inception last week. There were more than 11,000 comments on the inquiry, and a lot of them are fantastic accounts. Here are some of our favorites:

"I'm going to buy you drinks until you find me attractive." xray_anonymous (11.8k points): "Bar tended in college. Guy walked up to a girl at the bar, goes 'Hi my name is Ben*, and I'm going to buy you drinks until you find me attractive."' Girl smiled and laughed and he asked what she would like to drink. She looked him over (he was already very attractive), turned to me and said 'In that case, I'll have a water.' He definitely got it that night."

"Is this the kind of drink your girlfriend likes?" Poseidon-Hermes (857 points): "Shy girl regularly comes in with her friend - my coworker and I are pretty chummy with them so we are chatting all night, letting them try some of the new cocktails/shots our bar is trialling. We give them one particular shot and the friend says she doesn't like it too much and asks if its the kind of drink my girlfriend likes (I was single), shy girl picks up her shot, downs it and says "yes, it is!", then immediately runs out of the building in shyness. We've been dating almost 6 months now."

"Maybe you could help me carry her?" jordonblu (3610 points): "(male) not the smoothest line ever but the best one used on me. I work in a bar/restaurant in San Francisco and these two Australian girls came in. One had a boyfriend and she said "I plan on getting so drunk that I get carried home tonight." and the single girl turned to me and said, 'Maybe you could help me carry her?'"

"Well if you're not going to give me a drink at least give me your number." PortPear (4477 points): "I met my current girlfriend while working behind a bar. She got way too drunk so the next time she came up to ordered a drink i gave her a pint of water and told her she had enough. Her response? 'Well if you're not going to give me a drink at least give me your number.' We have a dog now."

"Here, your pocket square is messed up." lebowskiachiever12 (4773 points): "Not exactly a pickup line... but really clever/cool way a girl let me know she was interested. I noticed her on the opposite side of the bar and we smiled at each other. I was newly single, she was with a date and obviously bored. Still... she was with a date, and I'm not gonna interrupt and be that kind of douchebag. After a few minutes, I walked around to her side of the bar to head to the bathroom. She stopped me and said 'here, your pocket square is messed up.' She fumbled with it a sec, said "all good" and I moved on to the restroom. I got home later and took my blazer off, noticed something was off w/ the pocket square. She had stealth-stashed a napkin with her name and number. I texted that night and we went out later that week. 11/10 was impressed with the smooth."