Photos: Donald Trump Enjoys Father's Day Golf Outing After Controversial Tulsa Rally

Donald Trump spent his Father’s Day doing what he loves best: golfing. The President of the United States reportedly spent a little more than four hours on the links with his children at Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C.

Trump was spotted on grounds as he took some time away from the campaign trail and the national news regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and protests. His brief escape came just hours after his controversial Tulsa rally. There, the president found himself in some hot water not just before the event even began, but during and even afterwards. His Tulsa rally got off to a rough start from the get-go after it was originally scheduled to start on June 19th, otherwise known as Juneteenth, a day in history where Texas slaves first learned of their freedom. After pushing it back a day, then came the outcry over such a large indoors event being held with a deadly virus continuing to spread. Experts voiced their concern over the matter but the show went on.

After much hype went into the event, even with Trump and others on his staff touting an immense amount of public interest in attending the rally, it turned out that the actual crowd that gathered was much more underwhelming. It was listed that just over 6,000 people attended. During his speech to those at the BOK Center, Trump had a few controversial remarks, referring to the virus as the “Kung Flu” and later talking about how he wanted to slow down the coronavirus testing. It was also discovered that just before the rally kicked off that six of his campaign staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

With Father’s Day on Sunday, a day removed from his time in Tulsa, Trump was able to get a few hours with his family. Here’s a look at some of the photos captured of Trump enjoying himself at his country club.