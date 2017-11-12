Pepsi’s Newest Flavor Is Confusing Social Media

If 2017 has meant anything to foodies, it’s that extreme trends reign supreme — like, Pepsi’s latest flavor that has social media kind of confused.

Rolling out exclusively for the holidays in the U.S., Pepsi Co. has come out with a new flavor called, Salted Caramel. While it’s a decadent taste so many have come to love, social media is a bit unsure about the dessert soda.

According to Pepsi, the salty-but-sweet new flavor “blends the refreshing taste of cola with a delicious caramel finish.”

But while that description sounds exactly like it should when it comes to ice cream, Frappuccinos, coffee and more, the internet sounded off on the Pepsi drink, supposedly loaded with sugar.

Love salted caramel but in Pepsi? That sounds awful.😝 pic.twitter.com/t5sG0UmWeg — Chris (@chris_runs09) November 9, 2017

Pepsi rolling out Salted Caramel flavored soda for holidays. I can tell health at the forefront of strategy — not. https://t.co/a0Qi9OA59Y — Kara Goldin 🍓 (@karagoldin) November 10, 2017

Today I learned there is such a thing as salted caramel flavored Pepsi. And we wonder why this country is going to hell. — Austin D. Hoffman ♚ (@AustinDHoffman) November 9, 2017

i bought one of those salted caramel pepsi

i threw it away immediately after the first sip — pocket (@JupiterDjinn) November 10, 2017

Staff at the TODAY Show tried it, revealing that the caramel flavor actually is not too strong, but “it’s apparent enough that it’ll give you a sweet aftertaste.”

“If Pepsi is your cola of choice, it’s worth giving the salted caramel flavor a shot,” the staffer wrote, adding that upon first sip it is slightly reminiscent of Werther’s candy.

However, the TODAY tasters were really missing, that salty kick.

Would you try the new flavor, just in time for the holidays?