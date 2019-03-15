Payless ShoeSource: All the Stores Closing Down This Month

It’s the end of an era for Payless ShoeSource.
As liquidation sales continue in more than 2,000 stores in the United States and Canada, about 14 percent of locations are expected to shut down before the end of March.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The closing announcement comes a few weeks after the footwear chain filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 18. According to USA Today, 247 stores in the U.S. and 120 in Canada are expected to close.
All stores in both countries will close by late May. Sales are final and stores are no longer accepting returns or store gift cards.
Take a look at the Payless ShoeSource locations closing in March:
Alaska, Alabama, Arizona
Alaska
Soldotna: Peninsula Center Mall, 44332 Sterling Hwy
Alabama
Florence: 301 Cox Creek Parkway
Arizona
Douglas: 100 W 5th St
Nogales: 210 W Mariposa Road
Phoenix: Desert Sky Mall, 7611 W Thomas Rd.
Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall, 4550 E Cactus Rd.
California, Colorado, Connecticut
California
Chula Vista: Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway
Chula Vista: Palomar Trolley Center, 648 Palomar Street
Concord: 5100 Clayton Rd Ste 18
Costa Mesa: 2200 Harbor Blvd
Escondido: 2355 E Valley Pky
Fallbrook: 1079 S Mission Rd.
Fontana: 17064 Slover Ave Ste C104
Kerman: 15136 West Whitesbridge
Lake Elsinore: 17600 Collier Ave.
Los Angeles: 1831 La Cienega Boulevard
Los Angeles: 2065 W. 6th
Newark: 2215 Newpark Mall
Salinas: 712 E Alisal St.
San Francisco: 4570 Mission St
Santa Maria: 1427 S Broadway
Stevenson Ranch: 25590 The Old Road
Tecate: 406 Tecate Rd
Van Nuys: 6633 Van Nuys Blvd
Woodland: County Fair Mall, 1264 E Gibson Rd
Colorado
Aurora: 673 Peoria St
Denver: 821 16th St
Glenwood Springs: 51027 Hwy 6 and 24
Connecticut
Groton: 220 Rte 12 Unit 4
New Haven: 154 Amity Rd
Stamford: 55 Bedford Street
Trumbull: 100 Hawley Lane
Florida, Georgia
Florida
Bradenton: 303 301 Blvd W.
Carol City: 18299 NW 27th Ave.
Coral Springs: 9610 Westview Dr.
Fort Lauderdale: 1429 N W 40th Ave.
Fort Myers: 3792 Cleveland Ave.
Hialeah: 3665 W 18th Ave.
Hialeah: 3102 W 76th St.
Kissimmee: 6123 W Irlo Bronson Highway
Miami: 3401 N Miami Ave.
Miami: 7795 West Flagler St.
Miami: 141 E Flagler St.
Miami: 8020 NE 5th Ave.
New Smyrna Beach: 1996 Hwy 44
Panama City Beach: 15565 Starfish St
Port Richey: 9409 US Highway 19
Tallahassee: 1500 Apalachee Pky Ste 1009
Tampa: 7021 W Waters Ave.
Wellington: 10300 W Forest Hill Blvd
Georgia
Athens: 3700 Atlanta Hwy
Atlanta: 861 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW
Augusta: 3450 Wrightsboro Rd.
Duluth: 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd.
Lilburn: 4030 Lawrenceville Hwy
Morrow: 2460 Southlake Mall
Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa
Idaho
Moscow: 1996 W Pullman Rd.
Illinois
Aurora: 1246 N Lake St.
Champaign: 2000 N Neil St.
Chicago: 1133 W Berwyn Ave.
Chicago: 4707 S Kedzie
Crystal Lake: 230 W Virginia St.
Lansing: 16745 Torrence Ave.
Lincolnwood: 3333 W Touhy Ave.
Norridge: 4202 N Harlem Ave Suite
Quincy: 3255 Broadway
Indiana
Aurora: 910 Green Blvd.
Bloomington: 3066 E 3rd St.
Columbus: 2296 25th St Space E118
Warsaw: 2818 Frontage Rd.
Iowa
Ames: 2801 N Grand Mall
Storm Lake: 111 Sale Barn Rd.
West Burlington: 411 W Agency Rd.
Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana
Kansas
Dodge City: 2601 Central Ave.
Hays: 2918 Vine St.
Kansas City: 10920 Stadium Pkwy
Lawrence: 1540 Wakarusa Rd.
Kentucky
Richmond: 424 Richmond Mall
Louisiana
Monroe: 3011 Louisville Ave.
Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan
Massachusetts
Chelsea: 464 Broadway
Danvers: 100 Independence Way
Dedham: 703 Providence Hwy
East Boston: 31-32 Central Square
Lynn: 17 State St.
Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd
Peabody: 210 Andover St.
Revere: 339 Squire Rd.
Roslindale: 960 American Legion Highway
Roxbury: 2189 Washington St.
Waltham: 104 River St.
Maryland
Baltimore: 200 E Pratt St.
Baltimore: 6901 Security Blvd.
Gaithersburg: 701 Russell Ave.
Greenbelt: 6000 Greenbelt Rd.
Hyattsville: 3116 Queens Chapel Rd.
Randallstown: 8624 Liberty Rd.
Silver Spring: 8661 Colesville Rd.
Silver Spring: 11281 New Hampshire Ave.
Temple Hills: 3863 Branch Ave Suite A
Maine
Westbrook: 11 Main St.
Michigan
Brighton: 9770 Village Place Blvd.
Dearborn: 18900 Michigan Ave.
Gaylord: 1405 W Main St # 2
Grand Rapids: 3135 28th St Se Space F102
Harper Woods: 18000 Vernier Rd.
Oak Park: 26142 Greenfield
Petoskey: 1131 US 31 North
Pontiac: 41 S Telegraph Rd.
Redford: 9311 Telegraph Rd.
Roseville: 26350 Gratiot Ave.
Sault Sainte Marie: 4312 I 75 Business Spur
Southfield: 20164 West 8 Mile Rd.
Traverse City: 1708 S Garfield
Traverse City: 3200 S Airport Rd. West
Troy: 668 West 14 Mile Rd.
White Lake: 9066 Highland Rd.
Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana
Minnesota
Brainerd: 14136 Baxter Dr.
Eden Prairie: 125 Eden Prairie Center
Minneapolis: 3047 Nicollet Ave.
Minnetonka: 12685 Wayzata Blvd Ste 248
Missouri
Cape Girardeau: 3049 Williams St.
Kansas City: 5908 Wilson Rd # 10
Kansas City: 1126 E Meyer Blvd.
O Fallon: 2206 Highway K
Warrensburg: 320 E Young St.
Mississippi
Vicksburg: 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd.
Montana
Billings: 300 S 24th St. W
Great Falls: 1200 10th Ave. S
Kalispell: 20 N Main St.
North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey
North Carolina
Jacksonville: 1375 Western Blvd.
Lumberton: 5084 Fayetteville Rd.
Nebraska
Grand Island: 3404 W 13th St Space A-9
Kearney: 5019 North 2nd Ave.
Lincoln: 6100 O Street #A194
North Platte: 1100 S Dewey St.
Omaha: 2716 N 90th St.
New Hampshire
Claremont: 345 Washington St.
New Jersey
Atlantic City: 2022 Baltic Ave.
Brick: 55 Brick Blvd.
Carteret: 762 Roosevelt Ave.
Freehold: 3681 Rte 9
Jersey City: 30 Mall Dr. W
Jersey City: 317 Central Ave.
Linden: 1601 W Edgar Rd.
Parsippany: 3085 Route 46
Perth Amboy: 146 Smith St.
Plainfield: 201 East Front St.
Trenton: 635 S Clinton St #210
Wall Township: 1825 Hwy 35 #3
Westwood: 700-79 Broadway
Woodbridge: 102 Woodbridge Center Dr.
New Mexico, Nevada, New York
New Mexico
Santa Fe: 4250 Cerrillos Rd Space 144
Nevada
Las Vegas: 581 N Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas: 4011 S Maryland Pky
New York
Amherst: 1259 C Niagara Falls Blvd.
Brooklyn: 1112 Avenue J
Brooklyn: 1017 Flatbush Ave.
Brooklyn: 2826 Church Ave.
Brooklyn: 3773 Nostrand Ave.
Buffalo: 390 Main St.
Elmira: 830 County Road 64
Farmingville: 2314 N Ocean Ave.
Greece: 316 Greece Ridge Center Dr.
Holbrook: 5801 Sunrise Hwy
Kingston: 304 Plaza Rd.
Niagara Falls: 1648 Military Rd.
Port Washington: 23 Soundview Marketplace
Rochester: 270 Elm Ridge Center Dr.
Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50
Webster: 1900 Empire Blvd.
Yorktown Heights: 650 Lee Blvd Space F-22
Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon
Ohio
Boardman: 48 Boardman Poland Rd.
Boardman: 7401 Market St.
Cincinnati: 4601 Eastgate Blvd Bldg 832
Cleveland: 230 W Huron Rd.
Dublin: 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.
Euclid: 22388 Lakeshore Blvd.
Lancaster: 1635 River Valley Cir
Marion: 1230 Mt Vernon Ave.
Niles: 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd.
Richmond Heights: 691 Richmond Rd.
Oklahoma
Okmulgee: 2008 S Wood Dr.
Oregon
Lebanon: 2562 S Santiam Highway
Ontario: 203 E Lane North
Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina
Pennsylvania
Allentown: 3300 Lehigh St.
Bensalem: 801 Neshaminy Mall
Exton: 179 W Lincoln Hwy
Exton: 182 Exton Square Mall
Grove City: 1911 Leesburg Grove City Rd.
Harrisburg: 4628 High Pointe Blvd.
Lancaster: 840 Park City Center
Philadelphia: 112 W Chelten Ave.
Philadelphia: 6233 Woodland Ave. # 35
Philadelphia: 34 S 52nd St.
Philadelphia: 330-U Oregon Ave.
Pittsburgh: 56 Federal Dr.
Scranton: 116 The Mall at Steamtown
Upper Darby: 230 S 69th St.
Rhode Island
Wakefield: 160 Old Tower Rd.
Westerly: 100 Franklin Street Unit D
South Carolina
Florence: 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd.
Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia
Tennessee
Goodlettsville: 1000 Rivergate Pkwy
Knoxville: 3006 N Mall Rd.
Texas
Abilene: 3520 N 1st St.
Austin: 3220 Feathergrass Court
Dallas: 3131 Forest Lane
Dallas: 3230 W Davis St.
Dallas: 3701 W Northwest Hwy
Edinburg: 405 E University Dr.
El Paso: 800 S El Paso St.
Fort Worth: 1822 Green Oaks Rd.
Hidalgo: 400 South International Blvd.
Houston: 6700 Hillcroft St.
Houston: 12675 Bissonnet
Irving: 3723 Irving Mall
Laredo: 1119 Farragut St.
Mercedes: 5001 East Expresway 83
Mission: 217 E Expressway 83
Odessa: 1001 E 8th St.
Odessa: 4101 E 42nd St.
Odessa: 3136 Andrews Hwy
Pasadena: 260 Pasadena Town Square Mall
Presidio: 1 Oreilly St.
Roma: 6 E Grant St.
San Antonio: 854 Nw Loop 410
Sherman: 4172 Town Center Street
Waco: 2600 W Loop 340
Utah
Pleasant Grove: 985 West State Rd.
Virginia
Danville: 325 Piedmont Dr.
Manassas: 8300 Sudley Rd.
Virginia Beach: 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
Woodbridge: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle
Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin
Vermont
Bennington: 101 Bennington Square
Washington
Lacey: 700 Sleater Kinney Rd. Se
Pasco: 3427 W Court St.
Sunnyside: 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy
Wisconsin
La Crosse: 3800 State Rd. 16
Madison: 46 E Towne Mall
Milwaukee: 1001 West Mitchell St.
Puerto Rico
Arecibo: 1400 Ave Miramar
Caguas: Plaza Centro 1 Space 60
Canovanas: 18400 State Road No 3
Manati: 10 Carr 149
Naranjito: El Mercado Plaza 33 Pr 152 Km. 16
San Juan: 65th Infantry Shopping Center
Vega Alta: Plaza Caribe Mall
Canada
Calgary: 1156-3800 Memorial Drive Ne
Calgary: 296 Shawville Blvd. Southeast
Calgary: 317 7th Ave. SW
Edmonton: 2331 66th St. NW
Edmonton: 122 101 102nd Ave.
Edmonton: 82nd Ave/83d St.
Fort Saskatchewan: 115 Cornerstone 8701 94th St.
Leduc: 5310 Discovery Way
Lethbridge: 501 1st Ave. S
Red Deer: 4747 67th St.
Red Deer: 2004 50th Ave.
Rocky View County: 261055 Cross Iron Blvd
St. Albert: 530-700 St Albert Trail
Abbotsford: 32900 South Fraser Way
Burnaby: 131 – 4800 Kingsway
Maple Ridge: 35 11900 Haney Place
North Vancouver: 1199 Lynn Valley Rd.
Prince George: 6007 Southridge Ave.
Richmond: 1115-6551 No. 3 Rd
Surrey: 7488 King George Hwy
Surrey: 2170 Central City
Surrey: 12477 88th Ave
Surrey: 12101 72nd Ave.
Vancouver: 370 East Broadway
Winnipeg: 393 Portage Ave.
Winnipeg: 1555 Regent Ave. West
Bathurst: 930 St Anne St.
Dieppe: 477 Paul St.
Fredericton: 1381 Regent St.
Saint John: 519 Westmorland Rd.
Corner Brook: 44 Maple Valley Rd.
St. John’s: 48 Kenmount Rd.
St. John’s: 430 Topsail Rd.
Bedford: 105 Damascus Rd.
Dartmouth: 21 Micmac Blvd.
Dartmouth: 89 Hector Gate
New Glasgow: 689 Westville Rd.
New Minas: 52 Silver Fox Ave
Sydney: 800 Grand Lake Rd.
Ajax: 40 Kingston Rd E
Aurora: 91 First Commerce Dr.
Bolton: 50 Mcewan Dr East J3
Brampton: 499 Main St South
Burlington: 4517 Dundas Unit B5
Burlington: 777 Guelph Line
Burlington: 900 Maple Ave.
Chatham: 100 King St. West
Etobicoke: 2261 Islington Ave.
Etobicoke: 500 Rexdale Blvd.
Etobicoke: 1530 Albion Rd.
Etobicoke: 250 The East Mall
Georgetown: 280 Guelph St
Hamilton: 2 King St. West
London: 340 Clarke Rd.
Midland: 16821 Hwy 12
Mississauga: 1250 S Service Rd.
Mississauga: 5100 Erin Mills Pkwy
Mississauga: 2225 Erin Mills Parkway
Nepean: 80 Market Place Ave.
Newmarket: 18040 Yonge St.
North York: 6464 Yonge St.
North York: 1700 Wilson Ave.
North York: 700 Lawrence Ave. West
North York: 1383 Lawrence Ave. West
Orillia: 3275 Monarch Dr.
Orleans: 110 Place D’orleans Dr.
Oshawa: 1401 Harmony Rd. North
Ottawa: 1200 St Laurent Blvd.
Owen Sound: 1350 16th St East
Pickering: 1899 Brock Rd. Bldg H
Richmond Hill: Bldg M Unit 1
Richmond Hill: 9350 Yonge St.
Sault Ste. Marie: 518 Great Northern Rd.
Scarborough: 785 Milner Ave.
Scarborough: 31 Tapscott Rd.
Scarborough: 3495 Lawrence Ave. East
Scarborough: 1 Eglinton Square East
Scarborough: 1900 Eglinton Ave E
St Catharines: 221 Glendale Ave
St Catharines: 285 Geneva St
St Thomas: 417 Wellington St
Stoney Creek: 75 Centennial Pkwy North
Stratford: 1067 Ontario St
Thunder Bay: 1000 Ft William Rd
Tillsonburg: 200 Broadway Street
Toronto: 900 Dufferin St
Toronto: 1000 Gerrard Street East
Toronto: 673 Yonge St
Whitby: 150 Taunton Road W
Windsor: 3160 Dougall Ave
Windsor: 7650 Tecumseh Rd East
Summerside: 454 Granville St N
Brossard: 2151 Boul Lapiniere
Dorval: 372 Ave Dorval
Gatineau: 1100 Maloney Blvd West
Lasalle: 7077 Newman Boulevard
Laval: 3035 Boul Le Carrefour
Laval: 1600 Le Corbusier Boulevard
Laval: 5405 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa
Longueuil: 825 Ouest St Laurent
Mascouche: 117 Montee Masson
Montreal: 7275 Rue Sherbrooke Est
Montreal: 7043 St Hubert
Montreal: 625 Rue Ste Catherines W
Montreal-Nord: 6158 Boul Henry Bourassa East
Pointe-Aux-Trembles: 12675 Sherbrooke St East
Pointe-Claire: 6815 Autoroute Transcanadienne
Quebec City: 2700 Blvd Laurier
Saint-Bruno: 506 Boulevard Des Promenades
Saint-Laurent: 3131 Cote Vertu
Saint-Leonard: 4278 Jean Talon St E
Sorel-Tracy: 450 Proliqoin Blvd
Westmount: 1500 Atwater
Prince Albert: 800-15th St East
Regina: 4638 Gordon Rd.
Regina: 2102 11th Ave.
Regina: 489 Albert St. N
Saskatoon: 134 Primrose Dr.
Saskatoon: 21st St East
Saskatoon: 2325 Preston Ave