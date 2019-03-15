Payless ShoeSource: All the Stores Closing Down This Month

It’s the end of an era for Payless ShoeSource.

As liquidation sales continue in more than 2,000 stores in the United States and Canada, about 14 percent of locations are expected to shut down before the end of March.

The closing announcement comes a few weeks after the footwear chain filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 18. According to USA Today, 247 stores in the U.S. and 120 in Canada are expected to close.

All stores in both countries will close by late May. Sales are final and stores are no longer accepting returns or store gift cards.

Take a look at the Payless ShoeSource locations closing in March:

Alaska, Alabama, Arizona

Alaska

Soldotna: Peninsula Center Mall, 44332 Sterling Hwy

Alabama

Florence: 301 Cox Creek Parkway

Arizona

Douglas: 100 W 5th St

Nogales: 210 W Mariposa Road

Phoenix: Desert Sky Mall, 7611 W Thomas Rd.

Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall, 4550 E Cactus Rd.

California, Colorado, Connecticut

California

Chula Vista: Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway

Chula Vista: Palomar Trolley Center, 648 Palomar Street

Concord: 5100 Clayton Rd Ste 18

Costa Mesa: 2200 Harbor Blvd

Escondido: 2355 E Valley Pky

Fallbrook: 1079 S Mission Rd.

Fontana: 17064 Slover Ave Ste C104

Kerman: 15136 West Whitesbridge

Lake Elsinore: 17600 Collier Ave.

Los Angeles: 1831 La Cienega Boulevard

Los Angeles: 2065 W. 6th

Newark: 2215 Newpark Mall

Salinas: 712 E Alisal St.

San Francisco: 4570 Mission St

Santa Maria: 1427 S Broadway

Stevenson Ranch: 25590 The Old Road

Tecate: 406 Tecate Rd

Van Nuys: 6633 Van Nuys Blvd

Woodland: County Fair Mall, 1264 E Gibson Rd

Colorado

Aurora: 673 Peoria St

Denver: 821 16th St

Glenwood Springs: 51027 Hwy 6 and 24

Connecticut

Groton: 220 Rte 12 Unit 4

New Haven: 154 Amity Rd

Stamford: 55 Bedford Street

Trumbull: 100 Hawley Lane

Florida, Georgia

Florida

Bradenton: 303 301 Blvd W.

Carol City: 18299 NW 27th Ave.

Coral Springs: 9610 Westview Dr.

Fort Lauderdale: 1429 N W 40th Ave.

Fort Myers: 3792 Cleveland Ave.

Hialeah: 3665 W 18th Ave.

Hialeah: 3102 W 76th St.

Kissimmee: 6123 W Irlo Bronson Highway

Miami: 3401 N Miami Ave.

Miami: 7795 West Flagler St.

Miami: 141 E Flagler St.

Miami: 8020 NE 5th Ave.

New Smyrna Beach: 1996 Hwy 44

Panama City Beach: 15565 Starfish St

Port Richey: 9409 US Highway 19

Tallahassee: 1500 Apalachee Pky Ste 1009

Tampa: 7021 W Waters Ave.

Wellington: 10300 W Forest Hill Blvd

Georgia

Athens: 3700 Atlanta Hwy

Atlanta: 861 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

Augusta: 3450 Wrightsboro Rd.

Duluth: 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd.

Lilburn: 4030 Lawrenceville Hwy

Morrow: 2460 Southlake Mall

Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa

Idaho

Moscow: 1996 W Pullman Rd.

Illinois

Aurora: 1246 N Lake St.

Champaign: 2000 N Neil St.

Chicago: 1133 W Berwyn Ave.

Chicago: 4707 S Kedzie

Crystal Lake: 230 W Virginia St.

Lansing: 16745 Torrence Ave.

Lincolnwood: 3333 W Touhy Ave.

Norridge: 4202 N Harlem Ave Suite

Quincy: 3255 Broadway

Indiana

Aurora: 910 Green Blvd.

Bloomington: 3066 E 3rd St.

Columbus: 2296 25th St Space E118

Warsaw: 2818 Frontage Rd.

Iowa

Ames: 2801 N Grand Mall

Storm Lake: 111 Sale Barn Rd.

West Burlington: 411 W Agency Rd.

Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana

Kansas

Dodge City: 2601 Central Ave.

Hays: 2918 Vine St.

Kansas City: 10920 Stadium Pkwy

Lawrence: 1540 Wakarusa Rd.

Kentucky

Richmond: 424 Richmond Mall

Louisiana

Monroe: 3011 Louisville Ave.

Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan

Massachusetts

Chelsea: 464 Broadway

Danvers: 100 Independence Way

Dedham: 703 Providence Hwy

East Boston: 31-32 Central Square

Lynn: 17 State St.

Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd

Peabody: 210 Andover St.

Revere: 339 Squire Rd.

Roslindale: 960 American Legion Highway

Roxbury: 2189 Washington St.

Waltham: 104 River St.

Maryland

Baltimore: 200 E Pratt St.

Baltimore: 6901 Security Blvd.

Gaithersburg: 701 Russell Ave.

Greenbelt: 6000 Greenbelt Rd.

Hyattsville: 3116 Queens Chapel Rd.

Randallstown: 8624 Liberty Rd.

Silver Spring: 8661 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring: 11281 New Hampshire Ave.

Temple Hills: 3863 Branch Ave Suite A

Maine

Westbrook: 11 Main St.

Michigan

Brighton: 9770 Village Place Blvd.

Dearborn: 18900 Michigan Ave.

Gaylord: 1405 W Main St # 2

Grand Rapids: 3135 28th St Se Space F102

Harper Woods: 18000 Vernier Rd.

Oak Park: 26142 Greenfield

Petoskey: 1131 US 31 North

Pontiac: 41 S Telegraph Rd.

Redford: 9311 Telegraph Rd.

Roseville: 26350 Gratiot Ave.

Sault Sainte Marie: 4312 I 75 Business Spur

Southfield: 20164 West 8 Mile Rd.

Traverse City: 1708 S Garfield

Traverse City: 3200 S Airport Rd. West

Troy: 668 West 14 Mile Rd.

White Lake: 9066 Highland Rd.

Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana

Minnesota

Brainerd: 14136 Baxter Dr.

Eden Prairie: 125 Eden Prairie Center

Minneapolis: 3047 Nicollet Ave.

Minnetonka: 12685 Wayzata Blvd Ste 248

Missouri

Cape Girardeau: 3049 Williams St.

Kansas City: 5908 Wilson Rd # 10

Kansas City: 1126 E Meyer Blvd.

O Fallon: 2206 Highway K

Warrensburg: 320 E Young St.

Mississippi

Vicksburg: 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd.

Montana

Billings: 300 S 24th St. W

Great Falls: 1200 10th Ave. S

Kalispell: 20 N Main St.

North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey

North Carolina

Jacksonville: 1375 Western Blvd.

Lumberton: 5084 Fayetteville Rd.

Nebraska

Grand Island: 3404 W 13th St Space A-9

Kearney: 5019 North 2nd Ave.

Lincoln: 6100 O Street #A194

North Platte: 1100 S Dewey St.

Omaha: 2716 N 90th St.

New Hampshire

Claremont: 345 Washington St.

New Jersey

Atlantic City: 2022 Baltic Ave.

Brick: 55 Brick Blvd.

Carteret: 762 Roosevelt Ave.

Freehold: 3681 Rte 9

Jersey City: 30 Mall Dr. W

Jersey City: 317 Central Ave.

Linden: 1601 W Edgar Rd.

Parsippany: 3085 Route 46

Perth Amboy: 146 Smith St.

Plainfield: 201 East Front St.

Trenton: 635 S Clinton St #210

Wall Township: 1825 Hwy 35 #3

Westwood: 700-79 Broadway

Woodbridge: 102 Woodbridge Center Dr.

New Mexico, Nevada, New York

New Mexico

Santa Fe: 4250 Cerrillos Rd Space 144

Nevada

Las Vegas: 581 N Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas: 4011 S Maryland Pky

New York

Amherst: 1259 C Niagara Falls Blvd.

Brooklyn: 1112 Avenue J

Brooklyn: 1017 Flatbush Ave.

Brooklyn: 2826 Church Ave.

Brooklyn: 3773 Nostrand Ave.

Buffalo: 390 Main St.

Elmira: 830 County Road 64

Farmingville: 2314 N Ocean Ave.

Greece: 316 Greece Ridge Center Dr.

Holbrook: 5801 Sunrise Hwy

Kingston: 304 Plaza Rd.

Niagara Falls: 1648 Military Rd.

Port Washington: 23 Soundview Marketplace

Rochester: 270 Elm Ridge Center Dr.

Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50

Webster: 1900 Empire Blvd.

Yorktown Heights: 650 Lee Blvd Space F-22

Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon

Ohio

Boardman: 48 Boardman Poland Rd.

Boardman: 7401 Market St.

Cincinnati: 4601 Eastgate Blvd Bldg 832

Cleveland: 230 W Huron Rd.

Dublin: 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.

Euclid: 22388 Lakeshore Blvd.

Lancaster: 1635 River Valley Cir

Marion: 1230 Mt Vernon Ave.

Niles: 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd.

Richmond Heights: 691 Richmond Rd.

Oklahoma

Okmulgee: 2008 S Wood Dr.

Oregon

Lebanon: 2562 S Santiam Highway

Ontario: 203 E Lane North

Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina

Pennsylvania

Allentown: 3300 Lehigh St.

Bensalem: 801 Neshaminy Mall

Exton: 179 W Lincoln Hwy

Exton: 182 Exton Square Mall

Grove City: 1911 Leesburg Grove City Rd.

Harrisburg: 4628 High Pointe Blvd.

Lancaster: 840 Park City Center

Philadelphia: 112 W Chelten Ave.

Philadelphia: 6233 Woodland Ave. # 35

Philadelphia: 34 S 52nd St.

Philadelphia: 330-U Oregon Ave.

Pittsburgh: 56 Federal Dr.

Scranton: 116 The Mall at Steamtown

Upper Darby: 230 S 69th St.

Rhode Island

Wakefield: 160 Old Tower Rd.

Westerly: 100 Franklin Street Unit D

South Carolina

Florence: 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd.

Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia

Tennessee

Goodlettsville: 1000 Rivergate Pkwy

Knoxville: 3006 N Mall Rd.

Texas

Abilene: 3520 N 1st St.

Austin: 3220 Feathergrass Court

Dallas: 3131 Forest Lane

Dallas: 3230 W Davis St.

Dallas: 3701 W Northwest Hwy

Edinburg: 405 E University Dr.

El Paso: 800 S El Paso St.

Fort Worth: 1822 Green Oaks Rd.

Hidalgo: 400 South International Blvd.

Houston: 6700 Hillcroft St.

Houston: 12675 Bissonnet

Irving: 3723 Irving Mall

Laredo: 1119 Farragut St.

Mercedes: 5001 East Expresway 83

Mission: 217 E Expressway 83

Odessa: 1001 E 8th St.

Odessa: 4101 E 42nd St.

Odessa: 3136 Andrews Hwy

Pasadena: 260 Pasadena Town Square Mall

Presidio: 1 Oreilly St.

Roma: 6 E Grant St.

San Antonio: 854 Nw Loop 410

Sherman: 4172 Town Center Street

Waco: 2600 W Loop 340

Utah

Pleasant Grove: 985 West State Rd.

Virginia

Danville: 325 Piedmont Dr.

Manassas: 8300 Sudley Rd.

Virginia Beach: 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Woodbridge: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle

Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin

Vermont

Bennington: 101 Bennington Square

Washington

Lacey: 700 Sleater Kinney Rd. Se

Pasco: 3427 W Court St.

Sunnyside: 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy

Wisconsin

La Crosse: 3800 State Rd. 16

Madison: 46 E Towne Mall

Milwaukee: 1001 West Mitchell St.

Puerto Rico

Arecibo: 1400 Ave Miramar

Caguas: Plaza Centro 1 Space 60

Canovanas: 18400 State Road No 3

Manati: 10 Carr 149

Naranjito: El Mercado Plaza 33 Pr 152 Km. 16

San Juan: 65th Infantry Shopping Center

Vega Alta: Plaza Caribe Mall

Canada

Calgary: 1156-3800 Memorial Drive Ne

Calgary: 296 Shawville Blvd. Southeast

Calgary: 317 7th Ave. SW

Edmonton: 2331 66th St. NW

Edmonton: 122 101 102nd Ave.

Edmonton: 82nd Ave/83d St.

Fort Saskatchewan: 115 Cornerstone 8701 94th St.

Leduc: 5310 Discovery Way

Lethbridge: 501 1st Ave. S

Red Deer: 4747 67th St.

Red Deer: 2004 50th Ave.

Rocky View County: 261055 Cross Iron Blvd

St. Albert: 530-700 St Albert Trail

Abbotsford: 32900 South Fraser Way

Burnaby: 131 – 4800 Kingsway

Maple Ridge: 35 11900 Haney Place

North Vancouver: 1199 Lynn Valley Rd.

Prince George: 6007 Southridge Ave.

Richmond: 1115-6551 No. 3 Rd

Surrey: 7488 King George Hwy

Surrey: 2170 Central City

Surrey: 12477 88th Ave

Surrey: 12101 72nd Ave.

Vancouver: 370 East Broadway

Winnipeg: 393 Portage Ave.

Winnipeg: 1555 Regent Ave. West

Bathurst: 930 St Anne St.

Dieppe: 477 Paul St.

Fredericton: 1381 Regent St.

Saint John: 519 Westmorland Rd.

Corner Brook: 44 Maple Valley Rd.

St. John’s: 48 Kenmount Rd.

St. John’s: 430 Topsail Rd.

Bedford: 105 Damascus Rd.

Dartmouth: 21 Micmac Blvd.

Dartmouth: 89 Hector Gate

New Glasgow: 689 Westville Rd.

New Minas: 52 Silver Fox Ave

Sydney: 800 Grand Lake Rd.

Ajax: 40 Kingston Rd E

Aurora: 91 First Commerce Dr.

Bolton: 50 Mcewan Dr East J3

Brampton: 499 Main St South

Burlington: 4517 Dundas Unit B5

Burlington: 777 Guelph Line

Burlington: 900 Maple Ave.

Chatham: 100 King St. West

Etobicoke: 2261 Islington Ave.

Etobicoke: 500 Rexdale Blvd.

Etobicoke: 1530 Albion Rd.

Etobicoke: 250 The East Mall

Georgetown: 280 Guelph St

Hamilton: 2 King St. West

London: 340 Clarke Rd.

Midland: 16821 Hwy 12

Mississauga: 1250 S Service Rd.

Mississauga: 5100 Erin Mills Pkwy

Mississauga: 2225 Erin Mills Parkway

Nepean: 80 Market Place Ave.

Newmarket: 18040 Yonge St.

North York: 6464 Yonge St.

North York: 1700 Wilson Ave.

North York: 700 Lawrence Ave. West

North York: 1383 Lawrence Ave. West

Orillia: 3275 Monarch Dr.

Orleans: 110 Place D’orleans Dr.

Oshawa: 1401 Harmony Rd. North

Ottawa: 1200 St Laurent Blvd.

Owen Sound: 1350 16th St East

Pickering: 1899 Brock Rd. Bldg H

Richmond Hill: Bldg M Unit 1

Richmond Hill: 9350 Yonge St.

Sault Ste. Marie: 518 Great Northern Rd.

Scarborough: 785 Milner Ave.

Scarborough: 31 Tapscott Rd.

Scarborough: 3495 Lawrence Ave. East

Scarborough: 1 Eglinton Square East

Scarborough: 1900 Eglinton Ave E

St Catharines: 221 Glendale Ave

St Catharines: 285 Geneva St

St Thomas: 417 Wellington St

Stoney Creek: 75 Centennial Pkwy North

Stratford: 1067 Ontario St

Thunder Bay: 1000 Ft William Rd

Tillsonburg: 200 Broadway Street

Toronto: 900 Dufferin St

Toronto: 1000 Gerrard Street East

Toronto: 673 Yonge St

Whitby: 150 Taunton Road W

Windsor: 3160 Dougall Ave

Windsor: 7650 Tecumseh Rd East

Summerside: 454 Granville St N

Brossard: 2151 Boul Lapiniere

Dorval: 372 Ave Dorval

Gatineau: 1100 Maloney Blvd West

Lasalle: 7077 Newman Boulevard

Laval: 3035 Boul Le Carrefour

Laval: 1600 Le Corbusier Boulevard

Laval: 5405 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa

Longueuil: 825 Ouest St Laurent

Mascouche: 117 Montee Masson

Montreal: 7275 Rue Sherbrooke Est

Montreal: 7043 St Hubert

Montreal: 625 Rue Ste Catherines W

Montreal-Nord: 6158 Boul Henry Bourassa East

Pointe-Aux-Trembles: 12675 Sherbrooke St East

Pointe-Claire: 6815 Autoroute Transcanadienne

Quebec City: 2700 Blvd Laurier

Saint-Bruno: 506 Boulevard Des Promenades

Saint-Laurent: 3131 Cote Vertu

Saint-Leonard: 4278 Jean Talon St E

Sorel-Tracy: 450 Proliqoin Blvd

Westmount: 1500 Atwater

Prince Albert: 800-15th St East

Regina: 4638 Gordon Rd.

Regina: 2102 11th Ave.

Regina: 489 Albert St. N

Saskatoon: 134 Primrose Dr.

Saskatoon: 21st St East

Saskatoon: 2325 Preston Ave